Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

The Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk U16 boys (at front) who finished in third place at the All-Ireland Schools Badminton finals.

The Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk U16 girls who finished in second place at the All-Ireland Schools Badminton finals.

Coffee morning

A coffee morning in aid of Cliona’s Foundation will take place at Banteer Sportsfield café on Saturday 8th April from 10am to 2pm.

Lana Dugdale, Louise O’Brien and Roisin Murphy will be walking the Camino walk during the month of June in aid of Cliona’s Foundation who support families with seriously ill children. The walk consists of 120km over 5 days. Please support the girls on Saturday next with their Coffee morning fundraiser for this worthy cause. It’s on Saturday next from 10am to 2pm at the Sportsfield Café please contact any of the ladies doing the walk or Irene Murphy Fiona Bailey or Noreen O’Brien to contribute or donate to the fundraiser. For more information about Cliona’s Foundation please visit clionas.ie website

Your Wellbeing is important

Come to a free talk at Banteer Sportsfield café Saturday 22nd April at 11am. Be kind to your mind; come along and find out how.

Do you struggle to manage your stress at times? Is anxiety getting in the way of your enjoyment in life? Are there times when you feel down? Well, just as tradespeople need a toolbox to do their job, so too do we need a toolbox of mental health tools to manage the ups and downs of daily life.

Alice O’Brien and Sharon Bailey can provide you with those tools. Two psychotherapists from the local area, Alice and Sharon recently set up Churchview Therapies where they provide counselling and psychotherapy for depression, anxiety, stress, panic as well as addiction counselling.

Alice and Sharon will be hosting a mental health coffee and chat session in Banteer Sportsfield Cafe on Saturday 22nd of April at 11am.

Come along and join in the chat. Learn some new skills to deal with life’s daily struggles. This informal coffee morning is for everyone, there is no pressure to speak or share your issues. So, join us, you’d never know what you might learn.

Schools Badminton - All Ireland Finals

A huge congratulation to club members who represented their school Colaiste Treasa Kanturk on Wednesday 22nd of March in the All Ireland Finals in Gormanstown.

The U16 girls team brought home silver and the U16 boys put up a great fight to narrowly miss out on silver by 6 points.

Well done to all on a great display of badminton! A big thank you to their teacher and Coach, Tom O Connell for all his hard work and dedication!

GAA news

Duhallow Junior Hurling League Rd. 1: Banteer made a positive start to the 2023 Junior Hurling League with a deserved home win over Castlemagner at the 4G pitch last Friday night.

The visitors began brightly going ahead 1-2 to 0-1 with David Shine pointing for Banteer. Further points from Luke Philpott & Donal Wilson narrowed the divide before three more points saw Castle’ lead 1-5 to 0-3 at the opening quarter mark.

Positive defensive displays especially from James McAuliffe, Neil Twomey & Colm Coughlan helped steady the home team. While a Luke Philpott goal followed by another green flag effort from Stephen Kelleher saw Banteer lead 2-7 to 1-8 at the break.

The changeover saw Castle’ quickly score two more points to level matters. White flags from Philpott (2), Wilson & Alan Coughlan saw Banteer in front 2-11 to 1-11. Goals from the Shine brothers Cal & David added to Banteers advantage at the three quarter mark, 4-11 to 1-11.

Castlemagner responded strongly to outscore the home side 1-6 to 0-1 in a ten minute spell. The closing moments saw Ruairí O’ Connell & Evan O’ Brien point for the hosts, helping Banteer emerge victorious at the full time whistle 4-15 to 2-17.

Banteer: K. Roche, K Sexton, J McAuliffe, N Twomey, C Coughlan, Richard O’ Connor, Ruairí O’ Connell, C Shine, D Wilson, E Wilson, K Tarrant, A Coughlan, S Kelleher, L Philpott & D Shine. Subs used: A Kearney, E O’ Brien, K Barry, J Archdeacon & C O’ Neill.

Ballyumaquirke Junction works

A 60km/h temporary speed limit will apply for the duration of the above works from Wednesday 22.03.23 to March 2024.

This will apply in both directions of the N72 carriageway, from a point approximately 335m to the west of the junction and to a point 270m east of the junction (from Easting 537880, Northing 598851 to Easting 538427, Northing 598946).

Also in both directions of the R579 from a point 65m to the south of the junction and to a point 310m to the north of the junction (from Easting 538089, Northing 599207 to Easting 538174, Northing 598858).

This proposed speed limit reduction is necessary to facilitate works for the N72/R579 Ballymaquirk Junction Upgrade Scheme.

Sundays well

Sundays Well annual rosary and prayers will take place on Good Friday at 5pm.

Sportsfield AGM

The Banteer Sportsfield AGM will now be held on Mon 17th April at 8.30pm in Digital hub-important that officers /members of all user clubs attend -please inform all your members

Text Alert System

60+ members of the local text alert system have not paid the €10/year fee and will be deleted from the system. Please contact John Buckley Denis Withers Mary Cahill to pay asap as we need income to pay for the system

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday nights at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €2,700. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events (all shows start at 8pm) - Saturday 22nd April: Eleanor Shanley. Booking: 087 7558752 029 56239.

KILBRIN

Easter Cermonies - Holy Week

Holy Thursay Mass 6th April in Kilbrin @ 8pm followed by Adoration; Good Friday 7th April in Ballyclough Stations of the Cross at 3pm; The Lords Passion at 8pm; Holy Saturday in Kilbrin, Easter Vigil at 9pm; Easter Sunday Mass in Kilbrin at 10am

Kilbrin Social Club

Kilbrin Social Club is available for all functions with full catering facilities. Please contact 0838433168 for information and bookings.

Music coming up for Easter as follows: Friday night @ 9pm “Le Chico”; Easter Sunday night, back by popular demand @ 9pm “Culchie Goes Kool”. Come out and support your Social Club.

Tir na nÓg

At the moment they are having a break but will resume after the Easter holidays with art. For more information contact any member of Tir na nÓg.

Well wishes

At this special time of year we remember all those that may be sick or in hospital speedy recoveries and wish them back to full health soon.

Clean Up

We thank all those that made the effort to do the clean up in their areas. It makes such a difference when everybody does a little bit to keep our Community tidy and clean.

Bottle Bank/Clothes Bank

We thank all those that use these facilities with care and not to leave any rubbish lying about. It is always very well kept and we thank you for keeping it that way.

Playground

As you know our playgorund is a great asset to the parish and is very well kept and used. We thank the parents and children for using in proper manner and for also taking home their picnic rubbish when finished. It leaves our playground in a welcoming state for other users.

Kilbrin National School

So incredibly proud of our girl’s basketball team who narrowly lost out to Banteer in the final of the Scoil Mhuire tournament last Tuesday eve, after 2 periods of extra time!! They won all 4 group matches and defeated Boherbue in the semi final. Their team spirit and never give up attitude was truly amazing. Super well done also to Anina May Cremin who won MVP(Most Valuable Player) of the tournament- a fantastic achievement. Well done girls and congrats to Banteer. We are so grateful to Clodagh Clernon for all her time training the teams and for expertly coaching both the boys and the girls. Much appreciated by all.

Well done to our boys basketball team who qualified for the semi- final last Thurday evening, losing out to Derrinagree who were the eventual tournament winners. They played so well in all of their games. And cut short their confirmation celebrations to take part this evening. So proud of you all.

Congratulations to our 5th & 6th Classes who received the Sacrament of Confirmation on Thurday last. They were an absolute credit to themselves, their families and their school. Hope you all had a wonderful day.

Foroige

The club held an Easter Treasure hunt last Friday which was enjoyed by all involved. They will be taking a break for the Easter holidays but will resume as normal every Friday after from 7pm in the Social Club. New members are most welcome so come along and enjoy the craic!

Basketball

Huge congratulations to Anina-May Cremin and the Kanturk U14B team on winning the Cork Ladies Basketball Championship Final on Sunday last against a fierce team Glanmire.

Badminton

Congratulations to sisters Anna, Ava and Mairead O’Sullivan who represented Munster at the weekend in the Interprovincial juvenile badminton competition which was held in Baldoyle. Ava and Mairead played on the U13 team that won silver. Well done girls.

Fairy Grove

After a long winters hibernation the Fairies are back home again in the Fairy Grove down by the Masters Bridge.

This is a magical, peaceful and wonderful place to visit so make sure you take some time out to do so. Come visit anytime from Good Friday onwards. All so very welcome.

Upcoming events in our community will be published next week and other meetings happening will be on next week’s notes for you to get involved with your ideas.

Again I’d like to remind you the Community belongs to us all in the Parish and be used by all so everyone is very welcome to come along and enjoy these happenings.

Sympathy

The community sincerely sympathises with Esther Hayes and family on the death of her brother.

Kilbrin GAA

Upcoming Fixtures - Ducon Cup: Kilbrin v Rockchapel, Saturday in Meelin @ 6.30. Kilbrin v Boherbue on April 18th in Kilbrin @ 7.15pm

JHL: Kilbrin v Millstreet, Friday 14th in Millstreet @ 7 pm.

JBHL: Kilbrin v Banteer in Kilbrin @ 12 noon 16/04/23