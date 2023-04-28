Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Cill na Martra and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Children from Derrinagree N.S. received their First Communion in Derrinagree Church on Saturday pictured with Fr Jim Kennelly, their teacher Catriona O'Shea and Murial Cronin. Photo; Geraldine Dennehy.

Church news

Mass Times – Thursday the 27th 10 a.m.; Friday the 28th 10 a.m.; Saturday the 29th 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday the 30th 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Booked Anniversary Masses – Booked Anniversary Masses are accepted on the understanding that Funeral Masses and month’s mind Masses take precedence.

Month of April – The month of April is dedicated to the Holy Eucharist.

Feastdays for the coming week: Thursday the 27th St Asicu’s, bishop; Friday the 28th St Peter Chanel, priest and martyr; Saturday the 29th St Catherine of Siena, Dr of the church, patron of Europe; Sunday the 30th fourth Sunday of Easter.

Thank You – Very many thanks to all for their Easter offerings and for your support throughout the year. Late offerings may still be made.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Flower Arrangers – Saturday, April 29, May 6: Bernie Leahy. Thursday, May 11, and Saturday, May 13, Saturday, May 20: Theresa O’Keeffe.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Ballyhea Community Pre-school committee and volunteers would like to thank everyone for their support of the 80’s Revival Night. The dance moves, the costumes and the energy were brilliant. Huge thanks goes to DJ Nite Owl and Ollie Turner Galway Bay FM for their expertise while keeping everyone rocking. Special thank you also to the Charleville Park Hotel, Pat O’Hara, Tom Harrold and the Vale Star for their help promoting the event and ensuring the success of the night. The committee also wish to thank the local business for their support and kind donations. An amazing €9,830.23 was raised on the night for the new community pre-school build. Thank you everyone.

PJ McCarthy of Soleire Renewables Holdings Ltf presented a generous cheque of €2,500. Soleire Renewables Holdings LTD has also pledged €10,000 towards the installation of roof top solar and battery storage for the Ballyhea Pre-School project.

GAA club news

Lotto – Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Cúl Camps – Ballyhea GAA will be hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from the July 10 to July 14 inclusive. Bookings can be made online from Monday, April 3, Looking forward to having another enjoyable and successful Camp this year. If there are any queries, please contact Ger O’Shea Cúl Camp Coordinator.

Club Membership – Club Membership for 2023 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for Family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ – A new Publication ‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ is a collection of memories from local photographer Michael McGrath and photos that have been collected. It features some great GAA and camogie memories from down through the years. Books can be purchased at Costcutters shop in Ballyhea for €20.

Calendars – Ballyhea County Champions 2023 Calendars are now available, €5 each or three for €10. These are available from Eamon Morrissey or Ger O’Shea.

Community Employment Scheme

Ballyhea GAA are looking for two people to join this scheme. Male and Female can apply and to qualify you must be in receipt of social welfare for a minimum of 12 months. Anyone interested please apply to any committee member of Ballyhea GAA.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

CILL NA MARTRA

Darts Tournament

Comhghairdeas mhór le TJ Clancy a bhuaigh craobh an chomórtas dairteanna oíche Shatharn. Bhí cluichí den scoth ann ar an oíche le dhá bhabhta leath chraobh ar dtús agus an chraobh ina dhiaidh sin. Lean an spraoi ar aghaidh tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh leis na ‘Paddy Bhoys’ ag seinnt ann. Gan dabht beidh a thuilleadh craic le teacht mar táid fós ag lorg ‘King of the Cross’ sa chomórtas dairteanna eile agus beidh ceol le Aoife O’Neill an Domhnach seo chugainn.

Well done to TJ Clancy who played outstanding darts last Saturday night in An Chrois, winning out the tournament. Competition was high on the night between two semi finals and the final of the tournament. The weekend went out on a high on Sunday evening with music from The Paddy Bhoys. An Chrois are still in search of ‘King of the Cross’ with more locals competing to gain the coveted darts title. Music by Aoife O’Neill this Sunday evening.

Sheila & Martina’s Hair Salon

Tá uimhir teangmhála nua ag Sheila & Martina’s in mBaile Mhic Íre. Má tá fonn ort coinne gruaige a dhéanamh cur glaoch ar 087 2066915.

Sheila & Martina’s Hair Salon in Ballymakeera have a new contact number. If you wish to book an appointment don’t hesitate to contact them by phoning 087 2066915.

Folúntas/Vacancy

Scéim Sóisialta Tuaithe Mhúscraí - Vacancies on our rural social scheme in Baile Mhúirne, Cúil Aodha, Cill na Martra & Réidh na nDoirí. Is é Cian Ó Ceallacháin an pointe teangmhála – 087 1653765 nó c.oceallachain@udaras.ie

Nora Twomey Memorial

Ullmhúcháin faoi lán t-seoil. Preparations are underway for this special event. In addition to vintage cars, motorcycles and tractors there will be a 5km and 10km walk also–this will be on a donation basis. There will be a raffle on the day with great prizes to be won. All funds raised will be donated to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Tacaíg leo le do thoil.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Jackie Daly/Liam Casey Completions - Danny Murphy 4 points, Alan Sexton 5 points, Maurice Cashman 2 points, Richard Harmedy 3 ponts, Sam Ahern 1 point, John Breen 2 points, Eugene O Sullivan 1 point, Ned Kelleher 1 point.