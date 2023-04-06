Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Killavullen

The Stafford family of John, Jack and Liz with Matty Taylor at the presentation of u15 medals in Killavullen recently.

Church news

Mass Times – Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m. Holy Thursday; Friday, April 7, 3 p.m. Good Friday 8 p.m. Stations of the Cross; Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass; Sunday, April 9, 8.30 a.m., 9 a.m. Latin and 11 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Booked Anniversary Masses – Booked Anniversary Masses are accepted on the understanding that Funeral Masses and month’s mind Masses take precedence.

Month of April – The month of April is dedicated to the Holy Eucharist.

Feastdays for the coming week: Thursday, April 6, Ss. Timothy and Diogenes. Friday, April 7, St John Baptist de la Salle. Saturday, April 8, St Redemptu’s. Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Readers – Thursday, April 6, Holy Thursday: Elizabeth Ryan. Friday, April 7, Good Friday: Mary Byrne. Saturday, April 8, Holy Saturday: Ger. O’Shea. Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday: Sheila Fennessy.

Flower Arrangers – Saturday, April 8, April 15, April 22: Theresa O’Keeffe. Saturday, April 29, May 6: Bernie Leahy.

Easter Ceremonies – Holy Thursday: Celebration of the Lords Supper 8 p.m. Good Friday: Celebration of the Passion 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross 8 p.m. Holy Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Sunday: Masses 8.30 a.m. 9 a.m. Latin 11 a.m.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Cúl Camps – Ballyhea GAA will be hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from the July 10 to July 14 inclusive. Bookings can be made online from Monday, April 3, Looking forward to having another enjoyable and successful Camp this year. If there are any queries, please contact Ger O’Shea Cúl Camp Coordinator.

Club Membership – Club Membership for 2023 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for Family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ – A new Publication ‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ is a collection of memories from local photographer Michael McGrath and photos that have been collected. It features some great GAA and camogie memories from down through the years. Books can be purchased at Costcutters shop in Ballyhea for €20.

Calendars – Ballyhea County Champions 2023 Calendars are now available, €5 each or three for €10. These are available from Eamon Morrissey or Ger O’Shea.

Community Employment Scheme

Ballyhea GAA are looking for two people to join this scheme. Male and Female can apply and to qualify you must be in receipt of social welfare for a minimum of 12 months. Anyone interested please apply to any committee member of Ballyhea GAA.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

KILLAVULLEN

Congratulations

Congratulations are extended to Breda Walsh and her team who won a gold medal in the O45 Women’s Masters Team for the half marathon in World Masters Athletics competition held in Poland last Saturday. Breda also won an individual bronze medal in the same race.

Annual Spring Clean

Last Saturday the annual Spring Clean, in conjunction with Killavullen Community Council and GAA club, was organised. Volunteers wearing high vis jacket, and gloves were spotted all over the parish along their own roads with litter pickers and bags gathering waste others thought nothing of as they threw it out as they drove or walked by.

Material was brought to the GAA grounds on the day, and collected shortly afterwards thanks to Dave O’Regan of Country Clean. The byways around the parish were noticeably clean afterwards, even though the sight of litter being dropped again by Sunday morning was most disheartening for those who gave up their free time.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market takes place again on April 15 at the Birthplace of Nano Nagle.

School Bus

Applications for School Transports is currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2023-2024. If your child intends to take the bus to school next year you will need to add their name to the list. buseireann.ie/schools.

Chiropody Dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for April 8 and May 13 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Golf outing

Fancy a hole in one? A Killavullen outing to Dundrum Golf Course is being organised by P Coakley on Saturday, April 15. Any golfer interested in attending is asked to book by contacting 087 2104619.

Community Council lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto takes place twice a week. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: Will Thornhill and Ann Burns. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Killavullen Fairies

Some of the beautiful fairy doors and their accessories have faded over winter and the recent flooding. It might be a nice idea to go for a walk along the trail and see if your one needs a spring overhaul.

New fairies would also be welcomed if they wished to take up residence along thewalkway. A nice little spring project for young and old alike.

Easter Ceremonies

Is Easter Late this Year? Not really, but, Easter Sunday can be as late as April 25. That last happened in 1943 and it will next happen in 2038. In 2011, Easter Sunday was on April 24. In 1916 it was on April 23. The earliest date that Easter Sunday is possible is March 22. That last occurred in 1818 and it will next happen in 2285. The date is calculated following the lunar calendar and coincides with the first full moon following the Spring Equinox.

Holy Thursday: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper Annakisha 7.30 p.m. followed by a Vigil of Prayer ending with Night Prayer at 10 p.m.

Good Friday: The Way of the Cross (Outdoors) Annakisha 3 p.m.; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion Killavullen 7.30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Easter Vigil Killavullen 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

Happy, Hoppy Easter to all.