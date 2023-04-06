Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Clondrohid and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Ava O’Sullivan pictured with her family and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough.

GAA Lotto results

There was no jackpot winner of €2,050; numbers drawn 5, 30, 41. €50 John Burns, Clonavrick. €20 Martin Manning, Moulnahorna; €20 Anna O Rourke, Annagannihy; €20 Fr John Keane, Macroom; €20 Conor and Shelia Lehane, Ballinagree.

Daffodil Day in Ballinamorrive

Nora Casey would like to thank everybody who supported Daffodil Day for the Irish Cancer Society that took place on Saturday 25th March; to everyone who dropped in baking, sandwiches and a special thanks to all the ladies that served teas all day from 10am to 6 pm; and thanks also to Local Radio for advertising Daffodil Day in Ballinamorrive.

This was the 9th year of the Fundraiser. The total amount raised on the day was €3,450.

Condolences

Deepest sympathy to Noreen Spillane, Ballinagree and Banteer on the passing of Joan O’Flynn; to Joan’s family and all the O’Flynn family. May Joan rest in peace.

The Parish of Aghinagh had a very sad berevement recently with the passing of Flor O’Driscoll at a young age. Flor was a lovely jolly man, always smiling, with a hearthy laugh that you would hear before you would see him. He was very involved in several organisations, he was Chairman of Ballinagree Vintage until the A.G.M. just gone when he decided to step down, when his wife Caroline became Secretary and his sister Patricia was elected Treasurer. After his funeral Mass on Sat 31st March in Ballinagree vintage cars travelled in front of the hearse to his place of rest in Macroom.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Caroline, his mother Anne, sisters Noreen, Annette, Cathy, and Pamela, nephews nieces, brothers in law, father in law and mother in law and all the O’Driscoll and Lynch family. Go raibh agat Flor leaba i measc na Naomh.

Ballinagree School 125 Year Anniversary

The Anniversary Committee held a very successful Table Quiz in The Laine Bar last Friday night. It was a fantastic night with 13 teams competing and John McSullivan was Question Master and the winning team were Timmy Murphy and Kay Murphy, Laura O’Riordan and Fr Joe; in 2nd place were Eileen Lynch, Lisa Horgan, Gene Murphy and Tricia Murphy.

Dancing in Laine Bar

Dancing in Laine Bar Easter Saturday night. Music by Peter Lane and Danny Golden 9.30.

CLONDROHID

Church news

Easter Ceremonies: Holy Thursday Mass at 7.30pm. Adoration at the Altar of Repose until 10pm. Good Friday Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3pm in Clondrohid church. Stations of the Cross in Carriganima Church at 6pm. Vigil Mass Holy Saturday night in Clondrohid at 9pm. Easter Sunday Mass in Clondrohid at 9.30am.

Cloyne Diocesean Pilgrimage To Knock: On Sunday May 14, bus leaving Ballyvourney passing through Clondrohid. Enquiries to Noel Lynch 086 2202452 or Michael Dineen 087 6434910

Newsletter: Any notice for the newsletter must be sent in before 12pm on Thursdays.

Daffodil Night Nurse Presentation

Recently the Kelleher family in memory of their beloved Teddy, made a presentation to the Daffodil Night Nurses in the Abbey Hotel. A fundraiser was held in November, and the proceeds of this €8,258 was presented to the nurses on Thursday night March 23.Also on that night 51 ‘Teddy’s Gift Boxes’ were presented to the Nurses.

Each box contained items purchased locally, where possible, including Lavender hand and foot cream made by Coolea Dream Co, a hand made candle by Bonnaidh Candle Co in Macroom, a Beanie Heat Bag from Matt Murphy Pharmacy, a kids story book from Fitzgerald’s Book shop. Also in each box is a knitted/crochet Blanket of Hope donated by the Cork Cancer Care centre.

These boxes will be given to 51 families across the country. The Kelleher family are delighted to pass on these boxes with love and understanding, just to be able to give something to grieving families and to let them know that they are not alone, and in appreciation of the wonderful care these Daffodil Night Nurses gave to their beloved husband/dad/granddad.

Thanks to Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging Clondrohid, who sponsored the gift boxes. Thanks to everybody who donated, and helped in anyway.

Tavern Singers

This talented group of singers have changed their get together night from Sunday night to Monday night. So they will be in the Tavern on the 2nd and 4th Monday nights at 9pm approx. So Monday April 10 is the night to join them. All are welcome.

Blood Transfusion Service

Please take note, this so badly needed service will be in the Community Hall Clondrohid on Tues May 2 and Wed May 3. Please support.

Parish email carrigclon@gmail.com. Emergency sick call no 085 8471249

GAA club news

It was with great sadness that former teammates and club members learnt of the passing of Connie O’Callaghan formerly of Coolavokig, who with his family emigrated to Boston in 1988.

A most outgoing character Connie played football with Clondrohid teams in the 1970’s and early 80’s. He was involved as a selector with the 1976 Clondrohid minor championship winning team which included his late brother Brendan.

Sincere sympathy is extended to all the O’Callaghan and O’Leary Families on the passing of Connie. May He Rest In Peace.

Clondrohid u14s played their second league game away to Cill Na Martra recently and had a well deserved win. Thanks to all the players and to the parents for travelling to the game

Clondrohid Junior A’s had a great win over Eire Og in the league last weekend, 4-14 to 2-10. Well done all.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Fr John O’Mullane

With Easter time coming near, Good Friday brings with it a tradition in Old Kilcorney Cemetery dating back to over 100 years. Old Kilcorney is the resting place of Fr O’Mullane who died on the 18th of October 1891.

A native of Newmarket the tragic figure of Fr O Mullane became well know in Mid Cork and Duhallow.

While many people call to his grave in Old Kilcorney at different times of the year the custom emerged of attaching special significance of doing rounds during holy week.

The rounds usually consist of three rosaries, one rosary said coming, the second rosary said at the grave and the third and final rosary said on the journey homeward on Good Friday.

Alternatively, some pilgrims say a rosary at the graveside on three consecutive visits on Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Saturday. This custom has existed over the years and is still very active today.

While much debate and legend has spread up around the memory of Fr O’Mullane the people of Kilcorney and the surrounding area just simply accept that Fr O’Mullane was special and that his memory remains special. Over the years many instances of cures and healings have been reported and today there are witnesses who can testify to various cures through the intercession of Fr O’Mullane.

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competition - Ned Kelleher 24 points, Danny Murphy 25 points, Eugene O Sullivan 14 points, Sam Aherne 9 points, Maurice Cashman 29 points, Mickie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 15 points, Denis O Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 5 points, Alan Sexton 5 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, James Walsh 7 points, Dean Sexton 2 points, Richard Harnedy 1 point.