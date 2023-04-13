Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Ballyhea and Boherbue

GAA lotto results

There was winner of the jackpot of €2,050; numbers drawn 9 14 22. €50 Ada O’Sullivan, Ballinagree. €20 Marie Spillane, Moulnahorna; €20 Alison O’Rourke, Annagannihy; €20 Lynda O’Connor, Artane; €20 C/R N/A c/o Martin Hubbard.

Rylane Community Field

There will be a Coffee Morning after Mass in Rylane School Hall on Sunday April 23th with Raffle in aid of Rylane Community Field Please Support

Active Retired

The City of Cork Male Voice Choir will be performing in St Colemans Church Macroom with Sean O Shé, Ballinagree Folk Group and Aghinagh Comhaltas on Friday night April 21th tickets available at Evelyn Mc Sweeney £10 and at the Church door on the night

Cork County Fleadh Cheoil

The County Fleadh will be held in Bandon 29th and 30th of April,

Laine Bar

There was a mighty night last Saturday night in The Laine with music by Peter Lane and Danny Golden and Blackwater Sound excellent dancing

A Tribute to the late Danny Barrett

Danny and his Band The Waysiders were very popular during the mid 60s into the 70s they were the Band to draw the crowds at the time with Accordion player and Singer the Late Martin Carey on Guitar the late Ray Looney from Blarney and Danny on Drums and also singing his favourites Pretty little girl from Omagh and Poor Poor Farmer and many many more

The Waysiders played all over Cork County and also Kerry. There was two venues at the time in Duhallow where they played Sunday afternoons regularly The Isle Of Skye and The Blackwater Inn, those venues no longer exist. He will be fondly remembered by all who remember dancing in the 60s. God be with the days.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Booked Anniversary Masses – Booked Anniversary Masses are accepted on the understanding that Funeral Masses and month’s mind Masses take precedence.

Month of April – The month of April is dedicated to the Holy Eucharist.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Flower Arrangers – Saturday April 15, April 22: Theresa O’Keeffe. Saturday, April 29, May 6: Bernie Leahy.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Cúl Camps – Ballyhea GAA will be hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from the July 10 to July 14 inclusive. Bookings can be made online from Monday, April 3, Looking forward to having another enjoyable and successful Camp this year. If there are any queries, please contact Ger O’Shea Cúl Camp Coordinator.

Club Membership – Club Membership for 2023 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for Family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ – A new Publication ‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ is a collection of memories from local photographer Michael McGrath and photos that have been collected. It features some great GAA and camogie memories from down through the years. Books can be purchased at Costcutters shop in Ballyhea for €20.

Calendars – Ballyhea County Champions 2023 Calendars are now available, €5 each or three for €10. These are available from Eamon Morrissey or Ger O’Shea.

Community Employment Scheme

Ballyhea GAA are looking for two people to join this scheme. Male and Female can apply and to qualify you must be in receipt of social welfare for a minimum of 12 months. Anyone interested please apply to any committee member of Ballyhea GAA.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BOHERBUE

Football

Boherbue Intermediate footballers continued their good run in the League with victories over Ballydesmond and Dromtariffe during the past week.

On Tuesday night at Bally they recorded a 2-11 to 0-12 win with the defence in particular showing the ability to curtail dangerous attacks. The opening goal came midway through the opening half when the Bally keeper went low to save a powerful shot from Jerry O’Sullivan and when it broke loose the alert David O’Connor was on hand to sink it in the back of the net. Incidently, O’Connor was also involved in the second goal when after winning a Crossfield ball he rounded the defence and raced along the end line before fisting across the goalmouth for his brother Alan to tap home. Overall, it was a great team performance with the work-rate in particular very effective.

At Rathcoole on Saturday evening it was mostly one-way traffic in the opening half with Boher aided by the wind taking a 2-12 to 0-3 advantage into the break. The breeze plus a fortuitous goal did help the hosts a little but even when Boher emptied the bench they were still the more positive side with Brian Murphy, Liam Moynihan and John Corkery setting up numerous attacks. The final scoreline was 2-17 to 1-7. At the back the defence were again rock solid and they now top the table with four wins out of four.

Next weekend they are again away when they play Glanmire in what will be another massive test.

Outing

On this Thursday, April 13th the Active Retirement Group travel to West Cork on their first outing of the year where they visit Gougane Barra, Bantry, Glengariffe before returning via Kenmare where they will enjoy an evening meal. Hopefully the weather will have changed by then!