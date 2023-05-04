Tomfoolery in the company of comedian Kenny Sebastian at Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre

THE Mumbai-based stand-up comedian, Kenny Sebastian, will bring his critically acclaimed ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’ tour to Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

Known for his unique style of observational and anecdotal comedy that resonates with audiences of all ages, Sebastian’s witty humour and relatable stories have won millions of fans across the globe.

His comedic prowess can be seem in his Amazon Prime ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ special, appearances on Comedy Central’s ‘The Living Room’ and his YouTube sci-fi series ‘Sarboyz’.

His ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’ show will see Sebastian pour his heart out on the stage and breaking down his family in what he described as “my most personal show yet.”

“It’s written for families. Not because it’s family friendly, because it’s written to be heard by every Indian family. The most personal and open I have ever been with any special, this brand-new show is me pouring my heart out, my pain, my joy, my fears covered with a layer of humour,” said Sebastian.

“At the end of the show, together we realise that our family, friends and our deepest experiences, are not all that different,” he added.

Tickets for Kenny Sebastian’s ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’ from www.everymancork.com priced at €36.