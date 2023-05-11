The night Millstreet was the centre of Europe as Eurovision came to town

Concubhar Ó Liatháin remembers a special Eurovision 1993 when Niamh Kavanagh won with ‘In Your Eyes’

Niamh Kavanagh, the winner of the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, takes questions from the media following her win and is flanked by Noel C. Duggan and Michael D. Higgins, then the Minister for Arts and Culture. Picture; Seán Radley

Niamh Kavanagh singing 'In Your Eyes' during the Eurovision Song Contest when it was held in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet in 1993. Picture: Sean Radley

The Eurovision Song Contest which took place in Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena in 1993 was the only edition of what is a truly global event that I attended and it’s the only one I didn’t watch on TV for as long as I can remember.

It seems so long ago now that I shouldn’t remember the details of it but, because I was on duty as a reporter for the Killarney based newspaper, The Kingdom. I kept my wits about me and there are some flashbacks from the night which I can recall from a glorious Eurovision night for Ireland and possibly one which signalled a change in direction which has landed us where we are today, the long ago kingpins of the competition sitting on the sidelines as the new powers battle it out for top honours.

It was really a perfect summer’s evening and Millstreet, unlikely though it was to have been chosen as a venue, was the centre of Europe for that short period. The next day the media circus would move on to the next centre of the world.

Millstreet was unlikely to be chosen as a venue – it was then – and probably still is – the smallest venue ever to be chosen to host the Eurovision, an event which has a global reach to an audience in the hundreds of millions.

It was really a perfect summer’s evening and Millstreet, unlikely though it was to have been chosen as a venue, was the centre of Europe for that short period

While the emphasis back then was, as now, on making everything spectacular, it was meant to be a spectacle in a conventional sort of way. We didn’t have the laser light shows like we have now where any wild dream can be recreated in some sort of form on the stage. Men wore suits and collars and ties, women wore ball gowns.

The Eurovision in Millstreet had 23 finallists – there were no semi-finals – or no semi-finals at least as know them now. There was a prequalifying round which was aimed at countries that had either never previously competed in the contest or, as in the case of the former republics of Yugoslavia, had never competed as nations in their own right. Six Eastern European countries competed in a pre qualifying sing off in Llubljana on April 3 to select three to compete in the final. These were Croatia, Bosnia and Herzogovina, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania and Estonia. And the winners of that first ‘semi-final’ were Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. We may have laughed at the idea that Ireland would have to qualify back then – we’re not laughing now!

The next year after Millstreet, the Eurovision in Dublin (oops, I should have given a spoiler alert!) would see a host of Eastern European entrants, including Russia, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia add to the number.

Back to Millstreet. Why did Millstreet get selected as the venue – Dublin had hosted the contest on every other occasion it had been held in Ireland? Noel C. Duggan is the why. Once Linda Martin had won the previous year, the Millstreet entrepreneur had set his sights on landing the event for the Green Glens Arena and he proved an unstoppable force.

One British journalist asked the Millstreet man how he had convinced the authorities to ‘host the Eurovision in a cowshed’. Noel C corrected him by saying the Green Glens was a ‘horseshed’

And there he was on the night at the shoulder of then Taoiseach, the late Albert Reynolds and answering questions from the media. One British journalist asked the Millstreet man how he had convinced the authorities to ‘host the Eurovision in a cowshed’. Noel C. corrected him by saying the Green Glens was a ‘horseshed’ and added that, unlike the Grand National which had taken place a few weeks previously (and had to be ‘voided’ after a number of false starts), “it will start on time, it will finish on time and there will be a result.” The British broadcaster later apologised for his ‘cowshed’ remark, as well he should.

The Green Glens Arena was actually perfectly suited to host the Eurovision. The venue itself was set in an idyllic setting, it was well able to host the 3,000 people who attended and the facilities were excellent. The stage itself was magical, a triangular performance area which was lit from above and from beneath the floor and a mirrored ceiling to reflect the lighting.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was broadcaster Fionnuala Sweeney, an RTÉ journalist who was picked to present the Eurovision and shortly afterwards became a CNN anchor in that broadcasting giant’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Whoever had chosen Niamh, had chosen wisely. She sang the song like no one else could and it seemed obvious she would be in the running for the title

The contest itself proved to be a re-run of the previous year’s battle between a poppy number from the UK and a soaring ballad from Ireland. Sonia, who was one of the Brit Pop generation which included the Spice Girls, sang ‘Better the Devil You Know’ while Niamh Kavanagh, a bank clerk by day, was singing ‘In Your Eyes’, a song composed by Jimmy Walsh. Initially Niamh didn’t want to sing in the Eurovision Song Contest but she was convinced by the composer who said he would withdraw the song if she wouldn’t sing his composition.

But whoever had chosen Niamh, had chosen wisely. She sang the song like no one else could and it seemed obvious she would be in the running for the title. The voting, which I viewed from the press area where the champagne was on ice, went down to the wire and eventually it was all down to the Maltese jury. Ireland’s entry was ahead of the UK by 11 points. More than one would secure the win – in the event Ireland scored douze points while the UK went pointless and the victory was ours.

Eurovision Song Contest winner Niamh Kavanagh pictured with Noel C Duggan in Miillstreet 1993

The champagne corks started popping to such an extent that they surely registered on the Richter Scale. I remember meeting An Taoiseach with a bottle of champagne in his hand as he sipped from a glass in the other hand and chatting with him for a few minutes. The bubbly stuff would continue to flow until the next day when there was a press reception in Killarney’s Europa Hotel to toast the victory. If budgetary constraints are an issue now, they weren’t back then as the Champagne flowed Niagarously.

And then the circus moved on. Millstreet was left with a newly extended railway station platform and many happy memories. Noel C. Duggan’s Green Glens Arena had an enhanced reputation as a result. Everybody was happy.

Ireland’s win meant the country would host it again the following year, the hosting which gave us Riverdance and moved us further down the road to the Eurovision we have now with up to 40 countries competing, including on more than one occasion Australia.

Last year’s winner, Ukraine, didn’t compete in 1993. It would first enter in 2003 and has won it three times since.

Politics has always played a part in the Eurovision – to complain about it, as some have since Ireland was knocked out again at the semi-final stage, is to tilt at windmills

The rivalry between Ireland and the UK over past conflicts was small potatoes compared to the enmity between Russia and Ukraine which competed against each other in 2016, shortly after Russia had invaded the Crimea. Ukraine won the Eurovision with a song about the Russian oppression of their country in 1944.

Politics has always played a part in the Eurovision – to complain about it, as some have since Ireland was knocked out again at the semi-final stage, is to tilt at windmills. If Ireland is really invested in the contest, it has to invest in it with resources and imagination. My own feeling is that Ireland should use the Eurovision to build up the Irish language contemporary music sector in this country – there hasn’t been an Irish language song at Eurovision since Ceol an Ghrá in 1974.

Back in the 1990s, songs in English from most countries was the norm. This trend is being reversed with more and more songs in the national languages of the participating countries. These countries see the value in building up their own music industry and using the Eurovision as a platform to do this. Maybe we should learn that lesson and try something new for a change. Who knows, if Ireland do win again, the Eurovision Song Contest could return to Millstreet.