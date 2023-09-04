The 2023 Cultural Programme at Cork’s Doneraile Court drawing to a conclusion with a trio of fascinating events

THE final trio of events under the umbrella of the OPWs 2023 Cultural Programme at Doneraile Court will kick off on Thursday September 14 with an illustrated talk about 16th - century the poet Edmund Spenser and his strong links to North Cork.

Edmund Spenser (1522-1599) is perhaps best known for his epic poem ‘The Faerie Queene’, which was penned while he lived at Kilcolman Castle, with the ‘gentle Mulla’ (now known as the Awbeg River) referenced in the work running through Doneraile Estate.

While one of the most celebrated English language poets of the period, Spenser was also a disturbing presence in Irish history who wrote not just in favour of English colonisation of Ireland but also recommended violent oppressive strategies against the Irish that were not uncommon - both in theory and practice - among his ‘New English’ contemporaries.

Yet Irish poets from Yeats to Heaney and beyond have found Spenser and his writings useful to think with, to open up questions of identity, trauma, and the value of poetry itself.

In her talk Jane Grogan, Professor in Renaissance Literature in UCD and author of several books about Spenser, will address how modern poets tackle the spectre of Spenser in Irish history and landscapes, particularly at Kilcolman Castle.

On Thursday, multi-instrumentalists Aoibhe & Naoise Kettle and Senan Shorthall will play a concert amid the atmospheric and intimate surroundings of the stately historic building.

A multi award-winning harpist and fiddle player, Aoibhe is a member of National Folk Orchestra of Ireland and a very active composer. With many of her compositions inspired by stories of ancient Irish heritage, her music encompasses a unique traditional sound that can transport the listener.

Her brother Naoise is an accomplished fiddle and guitar player who won the All-Ireland under-18 fiddle title at the Fleadh in 2018. His music career has stayed close to the tradition as he now performs and competes with The Grange Ceili Band.

Fellow band member Senan plays the concertina and piano with his contemporary feel on the piano, paired with traditional music, allows rich and soulful musical performances.

Performing together, the trio fuse their strong Irish traditional roots with contemporary and world styles of music, creating a unique and exciting sound.

The final event of the season an illustrated talk by Dr Ciarán Reilly entitled ‘the Country House & the Great Famine’, will take place at Doneraile Court on Thursday, October 12.

In September 1851, towards the end of the Great Famine, the Waterford News and Star newspaper reported on the ‘public rejoicings’ in Tramore, County Waterford, as thousands turned out to welcome the arrival of the Honourable Mr. St. Leger and his wife, Lord and Lady Doneraile.

The ‘public rejoicings’ for the St. Leger’s of Doneraile, was just one such gathering which marked the end of the Famine and these were mirrored elsewhere across the country as tenants clamoured to show deference to their local landlord.

While some landlords were remembered for their benevolence during the Famine, others were castigated for their in-action, which ultimately fed into the stereotypical depiction of the country house towards the end of the 19th and later.

Using case studies Dr Reilly, historian of 19th & 20th century Irish History at the Department of History, Maynooth University and the author of several books on the Famine, will examine how country houses such as Doneraile Court and their owners were impacted by the Famine.

Tickets for the three afternoon events from www.eventbrite.ie.