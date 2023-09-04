Taking a look inside a jewel of the high seas as it calls to Cork

Bill Browne spent a day on-board the luxury cruise liner ‘Jewel of the Seas’ in Cobh - and was suitably impressed.

The view of Cobh from the outside deck of the 'Jewel of the Seas'.

AS I am sure many others have done, on more than one occasion I have stared up at one of the impressive and imposing cruise liners docked at the quayside in Cobh and wondered to myself must it be like to actually go inside one of them.

Is it as glamorous as I hoped, or would it rekindle dark memories of crossing the Irish Sea as a youngster in the old B+I ferry Innisfallen, an experience once succinctly described by my late father as being akin to ‘sailing the high seas in a bathtub’

As I drove along the Fota Road into Cobh, I could not help but feel a tingle of excitement as bus-loads of people freshly disembarked from the Royal Caribbean cruise liner ‘Jewel of the Seas’ headed in the opposite direction on shore excursions to kiss the Blarney Stone, visit Kinsale or sample the culinary delights of the English Market.

Before I go into my experience on-board, a little bit about the ship, which was in Cobh on a cruise around the UK and Ireland.

Built in 2004 at a cost of US$350 million, the ship is 293 metres long, has 13-decks, 1,072 cabins that can accommodate more 2,110 passengers guests and has a crew complement of more than 800.

Among the delights on board are no less than eight dining options, numerous bars and lounge areas, three pools, a casino, gymnasium, beauty salon, rock climbing wall, outdoor sports areas, mini-golf course – I could go on, but you probably get the idea.

As one might expect access to the ship was tightly controlled, with procedures not dissimilar to those you might go through at security in any airport.

Aside for the obvious safety implications, a strict head count is essential to ensure there are no stowaways and that all passengers are back on board in time for the ship to leave port.

Once safely on board our host for the day Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland for Royal Caribbean, guided us into a lift and up to the main atrium a superbly appointed and cavernous area that towered above us, with balconies overlooking each deck level.

After a brief introduction to the ship, Jennifer took us on a leisurely guided tour of the vessel – which was as impressive as you might expect.

From the superbly appointed main dining room that bore more than a passing nod to the golden age of sea travel, to the impressive Coral Theatre with its 1,394 capacity seating (to put that into context the Cork Opera House has a 1,000 seat auditorium), to the on-board casino, sprawling gymnasium, ornate speciality dining rooms, beauty salon and the various themed bars, Jewel of the Seas is a seriously luxurious experience.

One thing that did strike home as we toured the outside decks was the lack of passengers on board.

Perhaps somewhat naively I had expected to see people sunning themselves around the swimming pools, lounging around the solarium or simply enjoying a cocktail at the Sky Bar.

Jennifer explained that Cobh/Cork is one of the most eagerly anticipated ports of call on the Jewel of the Seas British Isles/Ireland cruise.

“The ship empties when it gets to Cobh. I’ve been coming here for 10-years and I can honestly say there is no other port where the ship gets this quiet. To be able to be able to come into a port and dock right next to a beautiful and picturesque town like Cobh in incredible. There is a full complement of passengers on this cruise and as you can see there is hardly anyone on board. That tells its own story,” said Jennifer.

“Guests, in particular the American’s are blown away by Cobh, It’s so attractive and on a day like today, when the sun is shining, I don’t think there is anywhere else quite like it. The only places I can think of that would look this pretty are some of the ports in the Greek Isles. Due to the size of the ship, many of the ports we call to are commercial ones. I can tell you very few of them are as special as Cobh,” she added,

Jennifer said that the shore excursions are always a huge attraction, with passengers keen to take in Cobh and the various other attractions around Cork.

“The fact that the local community in Cobh go out of their way to welcome the liners, for example dressing up in period costume to greet the disembarking passengers, is amazing. You do not that kind of welcome in many other places. The place is always pristine, which gives an incredible first impression - and as we all know first impressions last,” said Jennifer.

“This morning there were more than a dozen coaches waiting to take people away on day trips when we docked. That alone will tell you how popular Cork is as a cruise destination. That is fantastic in terms of tourism and the huge revenue that in turn generates for the local economy,” she added.

Before, finally disembarking we were treated to lunch at the main cafeteria, which is open 24/7 and packed with every kind of culinary delight you can imagine.

Finishing the day with an alcohol-free cocktail as I relaxed at the Sky Bar brought a fitting end to what had been a hugely enjoyable day.

Oh, and in case you might be wondering, the ghost of the Innisfallen has finally been well and truly laid to rest.