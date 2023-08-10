Stellar line-up of acts as ‘Fermoy Goes Country’ returns to North Cork

Some of the biggest names on the contemporary Irish country music scene will grace the stage at Fitzgerald’s park in Fermoy on Sunday August 20 for what promises to be a hugely enjoyable afternoon of music and craic.

Following its inaugural outing in 2019 it was hoped that ‘Fermoy Goes Country’, a fundraiser for the local GAA club to help fund their ambitious developments, would become a regular feature on the north Cork music calendar.

However, like many other festivals it was impacted by the Covid pandemic, with the organising committee left with no option but to temporarily shelve the event in 2020 and 2021.

It returned to the Fermoy venue last year, with a sell-out crowd enjoying performances by artists including Mike ‘The Galway Boy’ Denver, multi-award winning singer Cliona Hagan, Robert Mizzell and Ciaran Rosney.

This year’s edition of the festival will see Mike Denver and Cliona Hagan return to Fermoy, with Louise Morrissey, Brendan Shine and Declan Aungier also joining the impressive line-up.

People can bring their own folding chairs and organisers will also have a limited number of hay bails dotted around the festival venue.

There will also be a food vendors and a full bar available throughout the day.

Tickets for ‘Fermoy Goes Country’, which will run from 1pm-7pm, are available from Barnes Jewellers, Shinnick’s Spar and Marelas Hair Salon, The Cross Bar and the Avondhu Bar in Fermoy, priced at €25.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gr8events.ie/fermoygoescountry2023.