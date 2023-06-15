Reggae icons The Wailers to play Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

LEGENDARY ska and reggae band The Wailers will bring their European tour to the stage of Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on Tuesday, July 4.

Formed by bassist ‘Familyman’ Barrett and remaining members of Bob Marley and the Wailers, the band are that rare breed of musicians whose culture-defining sound embodies the very spirit of the of the 1970s reggae movement, leaving an indelible mark on the global music industry.

Under the guidance Aston Barrett Jr, the son of ‘Familyman’, The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound, giving live audiences the opportunity to experience the magic of classic reggae tracks and timeless cuts from Bob Marley’s phenomenal repertoire.

In 2020 The Wailers went back into the studio to record ‘One World’, their first album in 25-years, under the direction of multi Grammy award-winning Cuban producer Emilio Estefan, who has also worked with artists including Shakira, Rickey Martin and Jennifer Lopez.

The first single from the Grammy-nominated album, ‘One World, One Prayer’, is a powerful anthem for unity, love, and inclusivity fearing a blend of Jamaican reggae and urban Latin music and features cameo performances by Shaggy and members of Marley family.

Tickets for The Wailers at Cyprus Avenue from wwweventbrite.ie, priced at €32.50.