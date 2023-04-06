Ralph McTell to play Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre

INFLUENTIAL veteran British singer/songwriter Ralph McTell has announced he will be bringing his Irish tour to the stage of Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre on Sunday, November 5.

The tour is planned to celebrate the release of his latest album, ‘From Here To There’, the latest in a long line of LP’s he has recorded over a career stretching back to the late 1960’s.

One of the great musical storytellers, Ralph McTell is a prolific and gifted singer, songwriter and virtuoso guitarist who invites listeners to enter his unique world where he weaves a significant and poignant narrative.

His atmospheric live shows are a magnificent blend of songs and stories, interspersed with some of the finest finger-style guitar playing in the world.

McTell made his debut in 1968 with the album ‘Eight Frames a Second’ and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London’ earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

In 2002 he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

McTell, who will next year celebrate his 80th birthday, has been lifelong admirer of Ireland, its people and its vibrant musical heritage and culture.

This is reflected through the new album, which features some of Ireland’s finest artists and actors including Declan O’Rourke, John Sheahan of the Dubliner’s, Finbar Furey and Adrian Dunbar, in a unique collaboration that affirms his connection with and love for the music and culture of Ireland.

Tickets for Ralph McTell at the Everyman Palace are available from the venue priced at www.ralphmctell.co.uk/home/tour, priced at €33.

Early booking is strongly advised as the concert is set to sell out quickly.