Queen tribute band Flash Harry to bring a kind of magic to the Cork Opera House

The death of the late, great, Freddie Mercury robbed the global music industry of arguably one of the greatest showmen ever to have graced its stage.

While he may be gone, Mercury’s memory and music live on through the numerous Queen tribute bands that ensure new generations of music fans are introduced to his legacy and the music the band created.

One such band is Flash Harry, who have been packing out venues across the world for more than two-decades with their powerful renditions of the classic songs made famous by Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor.

The band will light up the stage of the Cork Opera House Saturday,April 15 for an evening of high-octane night of rocking melodies, instantly recognisable guitar riffs and pure, unadulterated showmanship.

Front man Harry Hamilton looks every inch the image of Mercury, strutting around the stage exuding the kind of arrogance and style that made Freddie one of the best loved rock performers of all time.

The bands exhilarating set includes all of the classic Queen tunes ranging from the 1970s when they dominated charts across the world to the recordings made prior to Mercury’s tragic death.

The concert will feature note perfect renditions of a songs from Queen’s extensive back catalogue including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Radio Ga Ga’, ‘We Are the Champions’ and ‘One Vision’ to name just a few.

Tickets for the concert, which is guaranteed to have the audience dancing in the aisles, from www.corkoperahouse.ie.