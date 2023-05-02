Popular Sunday Songbook series to bring a taste of the ‘swinging sixties’ to Banteer’s Glen Theatre

The show will see the Sunday Songbook team take the audience on a nostalgic musical trip down Memory Lane

The Sunday Songbook team of Damian Smith, Alan Carney, Linda Kenny and Alf McCarthy will bring their new ‘swinging sixties’ show to the Glen Theatre in Banteer on Saturday, May 13.

THE Everyman Palace Theatre’s popular ‘Sunday Songbook’ series, will ‘swing into Banteer’ for a performance at the intimate Glen Theatre on Saturday, May 13.

The show is part of a 20th anniversary tour marking two-decades since the popular series first hit the stage.

The ‘Sunday Songbook’ shows have become firm favourites with Cork music fans down the years for their eclectic mix of music, story and memory – with audience participation a key ingredient of their enduring success.

Touring under the umbrella name of ‘The Great Sing-along Songbook’, they have previously entertained Banteer audiences with their shows celebrating the lives and music of Vera Lynn and Jim Reeves and the Showband era.

For their first show of the 2023 season the team of Linda Kenny, Damian Smith, Alan Carney and Alf McCarthy, together with the band of Jimmy Hynes, John McGrath, and Brian Hyland are taking audiences back to the golden age of London’s ‘Swinging Sixties’.

“Think girls in miniskirts with long boots, boys in bell-bottoms with long hair, super-models & photographers, mods and rockers, Mary Quant and Twiggy, Carnaby Street and the Kings Road,” said MC and narrator Alf McCarthy.

“The show will feature hits by Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Mary Hopkin, Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck and, of course, The Beatles,” he added.

Linda Kenny, who has been a key part of the team since its inception, said she never envisaged that the series would still be going strong two-decades later.

“We have made so many friends, been touched by the love and kindness and unstinting support not only of those who come to the shows but of the truly remarkable team at The Everyman, our spiritual home,” said Kenny.

She said one of the memorable aspects of the series over the years has been the feedback it has received from many audience members.

“The biggest stand-outs are those comments that we get from people who have stopped engaging with the world after the passing of a loved one, or after some trauma in their lives. They have found great solace and rejuvenation in the sense of engagement that is generated at our shows through singing, clapping, laughing together,” said Kenny.

“One woman described our shows as her ‘lifeline’ particularly after the isolation of Covid. Coming together with the performers and being an integral part of the show, as audience participation is the bedrock of our shows, keeps people feeling connected,” she added.

Tickets for ‘Sunday Songbook’ at the Glen Theatre Banteer on Saturday, May 13 from 087-7558752 or 029-56239 priced at €25.