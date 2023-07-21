Pictures show Cork locals enjoying the weekly seisiún at Freemount Heritage Centre

Juie O'Connor and Kathleen Reidy were looking after the finances at the Freemount Seisiún last week.

Sinead O'Sullivan, Jacinbta O'Callaghan and Eileen Clancy were looking after the catering arrangements at the first Freemount Seisiun sice Covid last week.

Jacinta O'Callaghan (left), the new chair of Freemount Comholtas who presented Aisling O'Connell (centre) with the Bill Danaher Memorial Award, with Betty (Danaher) O'Sullivan.

The strains of traditional Irish music resounded once again through Freemount’s Heritage Centre on Wednesday night last as the annual seisiún returned to the north-west Cork village for the first time in four years.

The popular event was closed for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and, thereafter, repair issues prevented the return of the Wednesday night seisiúin until this year.

However, the popularity was manifested in the capacity audience the event attracted on the opening night, when the local Comhaltas branch’s junior musicians opened the entertainment for the night. They were followed by the juvenile Cill Mhín set dancers from Kiskeam, followed on stage by box player and All-Ireland winner Billy Kene from Ballydesmond, who demonstrated why he was the holder of this accolade to great acclaim from the audience.

The first half of the evening ended with a performance by the senior traditional music group from Boherbue, but not before MC P.J. O’Sullivan called Freemount Comhaltas branch’s previous chair, Mary Coleman, to the stage, where she presented the Coleman Memorial Trophy to Billy Keane, the first winner.

Mary made the presentation to mark her recent departure from the branch, which she had served from its inception in 1983. P. J. O’Sullivan paid a glowing tribute to Mary and her late husband, Michael, for their immense contribution to the success of the branch over the past 40 years.

“Mary was up to now the chair of the branch and during her stewardship the branch has gone on to become one of the most successful Comhaltas outfits in the country. In everything she did Mary was supported by her late husband, Michael,” said P. J.

Mary addressed the attendance through her daughter Susan Feehan. She recalled the fledgling days of the branch and thanked everybody who contributed to make it the success it has become today, and for the memories of her tine with the various personnel, which she will cherish forever.

She also wrote a poem extolling the feats of the early pioneers of the branch, such as its founder Con Herbert, and she also recalled the holding of the Cork County and Munster Provincial Fleadhanna in Freemount in 1984 and 1994.

Ms Coleman also referred to the success of all the musicians through the years, winning at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil. Mary then presented her new trophy to the inaugural winner, young Billy Keane from Ballydesmond.

Freemount’s Shandrum and Crossfields Ceili Bands are among the best in Ireland, and if the performance of the current crop of young musicians is any yardstick, then the Freemount Comhaltas branch is bound to remain a major force in traditional Irish music in the years ahead.

There was also a presentation made by chair Jacinta O’Callaghan to branch member Aisling O’Connell, who is a staunch member making an enormous contribution to the ongoing working of Comhaltas in Freemount. In being awarded the Bill Danaher Memorial Shield, Aisling was emulating her mother, Mary, who received it in 2005.

In fact, Aisling has gone one better, for this is her second occasion to receive the accolade for services rendered to the branch.

Inevitably, time has taken its toal on the personnel in the branch and many of the familiar faces were missing. They have been replaced by new chair Jacinta O’Callaghan along with Sinead O’Sullivan and Eileen Clancy, catering for the attendance at the half-way break, and Julie O’Connor and Kathleen Reidy were looking after the finances, assisted by Donna O’Connor.

However, there were still seasoned campaigners such as the inimitable P. J. O’Sullivan and his wife, Betty, who is the Irish language officer of the branch, and Ben O’Sullivan is also still active.

The programme was of a very high standard with entertainer Billy O’Brien and singer John Murphy and musician Brendan Begley, with Timmy Browne and Paddy Collins opening the second half. They were joined by singers Gemma and Emily Nagle from Cullen.

The headline act was local lady, now domiciled Listowel, Co. Kerry, Frances Curtin Kennedy. On next Wednesday night the headline act will be Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick story teller Daisy Kearney.