Photos show kids enjoying summer camp at Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
Emma O’ Riordan, Jean McLoughlin and Kara Donovan having fun at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp in Castlemagner. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Emily Barry, Ali Mai Cott and Grace O’ Shea pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
Children in Group 4 pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
Ruairí Cronin, Daniel Sneddon and Luke Winkle pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
Jack Linehan, Aaron Lucey, Axel O’ Donoghue and Oran O’ Keeffe picking up some hurling tips from Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
Children in Group 2 at the Croke Rovers (Kilbrin & Castlemagner) Cúl Camp pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team
Children in Group 1 at the Croke Rovers (Kilbrin & Castlemagner) Cúl Camp pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team.
Emma O’ Sullivan and Isobelle Rahilly pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp
As the autumn arrives and the end of the summer holidays in sight, kids in North Cork are busy making the most of their days of freedom by enjoying a week of Cúl Camp fun at the Croke Rovers camp in Castlemagner.
See the photos in the picture gallery above...