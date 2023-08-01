Photos show kids enjoying summer camp at Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Emma O’ Sullivan and Isobelle Rahilly pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Children in Group 1 at the Croke Rovers (Kilbrin & Castlemagner) Cúl Camp pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team.

Children in Group 2 at the Croke Rovers (Kilbrin & Castlemagner) Cúl Camp pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team

Jack Linehan, Aaron Lucey, Axel O’ Donoghue and Oran O’ Keeffe picking up some hurling tips from Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Ruairí Cronin, Daniel Sneddon and Luke Winkle pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Children in Group 4 pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Emily Barry, Ali Mai Cott and Grace O’ Shea pictured with Conor O’ Callaghan of the Cork Senior Hurling Team at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp

Emma O’ Riordan, Jean McLoughlin and Kara Donovan having fun at the Croke Rovers Cúl Camp in Castlemagner. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

As the autumn arrives and the end of the summer holidays in sight, kids in North Cork are busy making the most of their days of freedom by enjoying a week of Cúl Camp fun at the Croke Rovers camp in Castlemagner.