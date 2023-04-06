‘Philadelphia’ comes to Mallow

Ann Hartnett donning her winning Easter Bonnet at the Mallow Active Retirement Easter event at the Mercy Centre.

Gretta Hickey of the Mallow Active Retirement group presenting Easter eggs to Leisha O'Callaghan and Patsy Linehan in recognition of their kitchen work at this weeks Coffee Morning and Easter Bonnet competition.

Judy Roche with her Easter Bonnett which came third in the Mallow Active Retirement day at the Mercy Centre.

The Easter Bunny made the annual visit to the children at Krafty Kidz Pre- School at Rahan.

Members of the Mallow Active Retirement who were present at their coffee morning on Wednesday.

Pictured at the Patrician Academy staging of Philadelphia Here I Come at the Aemilian Theatre last week were Ekaine O'Regan, Patrician Academy School Principal, Jude Barry and Mary O'Donovan.

Mila O'Sullivan with her proud parents after celebrating the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castletownroche recently. Photo..Pakie O'Donoghue

Mary Theresa Linehan with her Easter Bonnet which was second.

Pictured at Mallow Castle on Tuesday morning were a group of people who took part in a Walk Through Mallow Town organised by Charles Mortell of the Mallow Field Club and Pauline Grady - Noonan of Mallow Community Health Project. Photo...Eugene Cosgrove

Scenes from last week's Patrician Academy Players presentation of Philadelphia Here I Come at the Aemilian Theatre, Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

Last week at the Aemilian Theatre the Patrician Academy Players had a succesful three night run of Brian Friel’s 1964 play ‘Philadelphia Here I Come’.

The Players also staged four matinees with school students coming from all over Co. Cork, Kerry and further afield to view the play directed by Monica White.

The male cast were all students from the school while Academy teachers Lorraine Murphy, Joan Morrissey and Mairead Fitzgerald played female characters.

The main characters were played by Ronan Lankford, Barry Cotter and Christopher McSweeney.

Congratulations to all involved.

Mallow Twinning

The Mallow Treguier Twinning Committee are organising two trips to the French town.

The first visit will take place over the Easter holidays, and the second visit will take place on the third weekend in May which will coincide with the festival of St. Yves, held in Treguier each year.

The Committee hope to have a return visit from friends in October or Easter next year. Further updates will follow.

Should anyone be interested in visiting Mallow’s twin town or hosting Brittany families you can phone 087 245 9015

Obituaries

Sean Gyves RIP

The death took place of Sean Gyves on Tuesday, March 28.

From River Valley and late of Avondale Park, Sean is survived by his wife Sinead son Harry, daughter Abbie, parents Paddy and Celine, brothers Paddy, Mark, Emmet and Paul, sister Gail, relations and friends. Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Resurrection on Saturday, April 1 at 2pm followed by burial in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery.

To the Gyves family we extend our deepest sympathy.

Sarah Daly (nèe Kiely) RIP

The death took place at Cork University Hospital of Sarah Daly on Saturday April 1.

From Harold’s Place and formerly of Lombardstown, Sarah is predeceased by her husband Tom and survived by her sons Tommy and Michael, daughter Breda (O’Flynn), relations, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Resurrection on Monday, April 3 followed by burial in Castlertown Conyers Cemetery in Co. Limerick.

To the Daly family we send our sincere condolences.