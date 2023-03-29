Petrol heads set to rally around in support of CRITICAL charity

Convoy of rally and supercars set to trek around Cork to raise funds for emergency medical service

PETROL heads across Cork will get the change to ogle over a convoy of classic cars when the ‘Déja Vu Cork 23’ rolls through the county later on this year.

Up to 150 rallying and sumptuous supercars, many driven by some well-known international superstars from the world of rally racing, will take part in the event next September – with proceeds going to CRITICAL the emergency medical response charity.

The 9th edition of the event, which has raised more than €300,000 for charity over the years, will leave little Island on September 9, taking on a 140-mile route that will incorporate many of the classic Cork 20 and West Cork Rally special stages.

The non-competitive rally will include a lunchtime parade through the streets of Clonakilty and will culminate with a gala dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Little Island.

Formerly known as the Irish Community Air Ambulance based in Rathcoole, North Cork, the charity changed its name to CRITICAL in February.

Steeping back from providing an Emergency Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS), the charity is now focussing on expanding its network of ground-based of Volunteer Emergency Medical Responder teams.

Through its network of ground-based teams, the charity provides pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill and injured patients in their local communities.

It has volunteer critical care doctors in Mayo, Donegal and Dublin and will soon have teams in North Cork, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow, and Waterford.

It is also exploring opportunities to expand its network of Volunteer Responders into more local communities over the coming 12-months.

This level of service does not come cheap, costing and average of €25,000 to establish an advanced level doctor in the community and around €120,000 to put a critical care response vehicle on the road.

The CEO of CRITICAL, Micheál Sheridan, said their specialist volunteer service essential brings the emergency department to the patient”.

“The equipment, which is entirely funded by donors and wonderful fundraising events, allows our critical and advanced care doctors to use their many years of experience to perform complex and often life-saving medical procedures at the scene of an incident,” said Mr Sheridan.

“We’re honoured to be chosen by Déjà vu as the beneficiaries of their Cork rally as it will help us to expand our services to even more communities across the country. We’re often called to road traffic incidents and fundraising events like this help us to bring hope to people when time is critical,” he added.

Déjà vu Motorsport was created in 2016 by two retired motor sport enthusiasts, Alan ‘Plum’ Tyndall, the creator of motorsports TV programme RPM and former rally co-driver Beatty Crawford.

Mr Tyndall said they were delighted to support CRITICAL through this year’s rally.

“As they are using specially prepared cars for their innovative response vehicles, it seems appropriate that our enthusiastic motorsport orientated entrants will be supporting this very worthwhile initiative,” he said.