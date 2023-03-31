Orla Gartland set to pay homage to Joni Mitchell’s classic ‘Blue’ album at intimate free Cork gig

CRITICALLY acclaimed Irish singer/songwriter Orla Gartland will explore the music of Joni Mitchell when the Jameson Black Barrel ‘Classic Album Nights’ series comes to Cork this month.

Gartland, is best known for her effervescent and quirky folk/pop style, heavily influenced by artists including Joni Mitchell, Regina Spektor and Imogen Heap, that bursts with personality and catchy melodies.

Since the release of her 2021 debut album ‘Woman on the Internet, which peaked at three in the Irish charts and 10 in the UK charts, he career has continued its upward trajectory since, amassing over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

For the Cork Classic Album Night at Reardens on Tuesday, April 18, she will delve into Mitchell’s 1971 album ‘Blue’, which in 2020 took third spot in Rolling Stone magazines ‘500 Best Albums of All Time’ list, the highest entry by a female artist.

Last year at Classic Album Nights in Dublin and Belfast, Gartland recalled in depth how ‘Blue’ helped shape her own musical journey, before mesmerising audiences with stunning renditions of a selection of her favourite songs from the iconic and hugely influential album.

The intimate event, which will be hosted by Today FM DJ Claire Black, will once again see Gartland talk about the influence ‘Blue’ has had on her career before performing her renditions of songs from the album.

As well as offering the audience the chance to blend musical talent with a timeless classic album the audience will be able to indulge in some smooth whiskey cocktails.

Tickets for the Classic Album Night at Reardens are free but limited to two people and are available from Jameson Connects.

To become a Jameson Connects member sign up at www.jamesonwhiskey.com.