North Cork’s Glen Theatre unveils details of packed autumn/winter programme

THE Glen Theatre in Banteer has unveiled and exciting an eclectic mix for shows at the intimate north Cork venue over the coming months.

The autumn/winter programme at the theatres will kick off on Saturday, September 9 with an evening in the company of veteran Irish singer/songwriter Red Hurley.

Known for his soulful and powerful vocals, Hurley has been a prominent figure on the Irish music scene for decades, both as a band member and a solo artist.

Multi award-winning country music singer Gerry Guthrie will play a full band concert at the venue on Sunday, October 8, with renowned folk singer Johnny McEvoy set to take to the stage of the Glen Theatre on Friday, October 13.

The award winning comedian Dave Young will bring his ‘A Night at the Theatre with Groucho’, his hilarious tribute to the legendary Groucho Marx to the venue on Friday, October 27.

The self-styled leading light of Cork’s social world, ‘Reggie from the Blackrock Road’, whose witty and astute take on Cork life has earned him a legion of fans, will bring his ‘Reggie For President’ show to the Glen Theatre on Saturday, November 4.

On Saturday, December 2 singer/songwriter Ultan Conlon and legendary jazz/blues singer Mary Coughlan will share the stage for what promised to be a magical night of music and song at the Glen.

On Friday, December 8, country music singer/songwriter Robert Mizzell, will play a Christmas Concert at the venue, mixing seasonal tunes with tracks from his 12 studio albums.

All show will start at 8pm.

Tickets for the shows can be booked at 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.