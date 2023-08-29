North Cork’s Blackwater Photographic Society to host open night

THE Blackwater Photographic Society will return for a new season with an open night at its Mallow base on Monday, September 4.

Club PRO John Mullane said anyone with an interest in taking up photography as a hobby is welcome to come along on the night.

“Members will have a selection of images on display and will be on hand to answer any questions or queries people may have about the club,” said John.

The club meets at 8pm every Monday evening at the Social Services Centre in Mallow, which is located on the right-hand side of the entrance to the Youth Centre and swimming pool.

“New members are always welcome and as usual, we will be running a free eight-week course for those who are new to photography,” said John.

“In addition, the club has an exciting and packed programme for the forthcoming season with a wide range of activities including guest speakers, studio workshops and outings covering a variety of themes such as landscapes, wildlife and street photography,” he added.

To find out more about the club and the full calendar of events taking place over the coming months visit their dedicated Facebook page or the club website at www.Blackwaterphotographicsociety.com.