North Cork dancers wows the judges at Quest competition

Centre Stage school take an array of awards at the Charleville Park Hotel

Lyrical dance, jazz dance and contemporary dance were just a few of the styles on display in group dances, quads, trios, duos and solos.

This is one of many competitions they have entered in the last six months and Centre Stage School students won an array of prizes on the day.

Centre Stage would like to thank the dancers for their commitment, the students’ parents for their support and the teachers/choreographers Aoibhinn Quirke, Lesley Anne Radcliffe and David O’Connor for their enthusiasm, passion and dedication.

Artistic Director Aideen McAuliffe is particularly proud of two senior students, Sophie Ryan and Emily O’Connor, for whom this was the last competition in which they will participate representing the school, as they both have been accepted to prestigious third level performing arts courses in the UK starting in September.

They both have attended Centre Stage since they were four years old, so they will be sadly missed. However, their teachers are incredibly proud of their achievements.

Centre Stage School will next perform at ‘Footwork’, their annual end of year show, in Cork Opera House on Sunday 14th May.