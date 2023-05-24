Music impresario Paul Charles to visit Cork to sign copies of his colourful memoir

THE Irish music agent, manager and confidante to some of the biggest names in the global music industry, Paul Charles, will be paying a visit to Cork this coming weekend.

Charles, the co-founder of the London-based Asgard promotions agency, will be signing copies of his colourful memoir at Eason’s on Patrick Street from 5pm on Saturday.

The book tells telling the story of how a ‘music-mad’ kid from Co Derry got caught up in the allure of rock n’ roll during the heady days of the 1960’s music revolution, going on to become one of the most influential music figures to come out of Ireland.

He will be joined at Eason’s by Dylan Hawe, lead singer of Cork band Rowan, for an in-store busk.

The event will offer music fans an amazing opportunity to meet a man entrenched in the music business, who has managed the likes of Tom Waits, Van Morrison, Ray Davis and Don McLean and still works as a booker for the annual Glastonbury festival.