Members of Fermoy Camera Club members capture a taste of urban life through the lens

IT has been busy few weeks for members of Fermoy Camera Club, with interest in both national and club competitions.

On the national competition side, the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF), the governing body for all Irish clubs, held their first ‘in person’ individual competition since Covid.

Club PRO Padraig Barry and Deirdre Casolani represented Fermoy in the competition, Mr Barry saying it was great to meet up with other club members for the first time on more than two years.

“A large contingent of Fermoy members travelled to the Horse and Jockey for the judging and take opportunity to see what the general standard of photography in the country is like,” said Mr Barry.

“Deirdre’s photos scored very highly with the judges, while it could be said of my submissions ‘sure at least he entered,’” he grinned.

On the local scene, members were invited to submit entries for their latest monthly competition, which challenged them to produce a series of thought-provoking ‘urban’ themed images.

“This once again displayed the talents of the club members with images from Cape Town in South Africa, Venice, London, Eyeries and Cork to name a few. The judging made for a fascinating evening viewing the images as well as getting the stories behind each of the photographs,” said Mr Barry.

First place went to Catherine Sheehan who captured a perfect moment in time as a flock of resident London pigeons startled a passer-by.

Second place went to Ger Duggan for her colourful image of a street scene in the South African capital Cape Town while the third image was also captured in the English capital with George O’Keefe ‘going underground’ to capture a tube train as it sped through a station.

The theme for the next club challenge will be ‘rural’, with the meeting to discuss and judge the entries taking place at the Fermoy Community Youth Centre on June 7.

Mr Barry said Fermoy Camera Club was a great way for photography enthusiasts to connect with like-minded individuals, improve their skills and explore new locations and techniques.

“If people would like to learn more about membership they can email fermoycameraclub@gmail.com of check out our Facebook and Instagram pages,” said Mr Barry.