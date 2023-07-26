Many family events on menu for Cork On A Fork Festival

Serving up Cork’s most delicious week! Brian Murray, chef and owner of The Glass Curtain and Aishling Moore, chef and partner at Goldie restaurant join Caoimhe (7) and Naoise (5) O’Leary-Kinnerk (from Castlemore) to launch the programme of events for the upcoming Cork on a Fork Festival. Cork’s most delicious week, Cork on a Fork Fest, returns for 5 days of feasting and fun from 16th to 20th August 2023 with a programme of over 100 events including street events, food trails, tasting masterclasses, talks, cooking demos, family fun and free events. More events will be announced over the summer. For programme updates and bookings see corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @CorkonaForkFest on social. Supported by Cork City Council, in collaboration with Failte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Visit Cork, Cork Business Association, and Cork Airport. Photo Joleen Cronin

FOOD-lovers in Cork can look forward to the year’s tastiest week on the banks of the Lee when the Cork On A Fork Festival gets underway on August 16.

Now in its second year, the 5 day Cork City based food festival has expanded their family friendly programme with several new events unveiled.

The festival aims to be as inclusive as possible of ages and abilities and has some great events both free and ticketed already lined up.

It’s a great way for budding foodies to make the best of the remaining summer holidays!

Foodie families are invited to head to Fitzgerald’s Park with a picnic of your favourite savoury and sweet foods, a blanket to sit on and most importantly your favourite teddy for a BYO (bring your own) teddy bear’s picnic in the park! Delicious lunches can also be purchased from The Natural Foods Bakery at Fitzgerald Park, and Cork-owned ice-cream company The Good Dairy Company will also be in attendance. Ensuring this pop up event is fun for all the family there will be free face painting, and photo ops with the festival’s life-size teddy bear. Everyone is also welcome to have lots of fun taking turns in garden games including giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole, balance board and colour catcher games, tug of war and more facilitated by Let’s Play Cork play leaders.

Join Deirdre Doyle from award winning ‘The Cool Food School’ for a fun, interactive pop-up cooking class for kids at St Peter’s. A children’s cookbook author and seasoned cooking teacher, Deirdre brings her unique approach to cooking to Cork on a Fork Festival. From smelling to chopping to dancing to tasting, the kids are sure to get lots out of these engaging cooking classes, simple, whole food recipes like tasty tomato bruschetta will be on the menu. Deirdre tailors her classes to suit every age group.

Taking place at St Peter’s Cork, North Main Street the first two classes (Fri 10.30am 12pm) are suitable for 3-7 year olds and the third (Fri 2.30pm) is suited for 7+ year olds (all accompanied by a parent/guardian). Cost is €15 per child.

Learn how to stretch and top pizza with some of Oak Fire Pizza’s chefs at a pop up kitchen in St Peters, North Main Street. In this hands-on workshop, kid’s will make their own pizza which will then be cooked for them to taste their amazing creations! Tickets are €12 and include a 7” pizza.

Booking Essential. 25 people max. Thurs 11am-12pm: St (Please note, parents must remain in the premises to supervise and the café will be open at St Peters.)

Families can watch the butter making process and make fresh bread at The Butter Museum, Cork. Celebrating one of the great success stories of Ireland, the butter trade, The Butter Museum is located in the historic Shandon area of Cork city. thebuttermuseum.com

Pop into the city with your family for lunch on Friday 18th August and from 2-4pm, Children will have lots of fun with giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole, balance board games, colour catcher games, tug of war and more, with our Let’s Play Cork play ambassador. Community gardens throughout Cork City will open up to the public on Saturday 19th August during Cork on a Fork Festival in partnership with Cork Food Policy Council to celebrate the wealth of community food and growing initiatives. Enjoy tours, workshops, talks, demos and tastings. Cork Food Policy Council is a partnership that has been formed to work towards the achievement of a fairer, healthier, more secure and sustainable food system within the city and throughout the region.

A free play street will pop up at the Cornmarket Street Market on Saturday 19th August from 10am-12pm. Children will have lots of fun with giant Jenga, connect four, corn hole, balance board games, colour catcher games, tug of war and more, with our Let’s Play Cork play ambassador. There will also be free facepainting.

On Saturday, August 19, there will be special Cork on a Fork Markets on Emmet Place and a 100-seater cooking demo marquee, free to attend. Not only that, but during lunch, kids will be treated to free facepaintng and there will be giant outdoor games.

On Sunday August 20 Crust Creations on MacCurtain Street will host fun 30-minute kids pizza making demos at 3.30pm and 4.30pm for just €10. An exciting workshop that sparks culinary creativity in young pizza enthusiasts, kids will learn to prepare dough, stretch it into the perfect canvas, and add their favourite toppings. Their expert team will guide your child through the process, ensuring each pizza is cooked to perfection. Afterward, they can savour their very own crust creations! A kids food trail is also being created - stay tuned!