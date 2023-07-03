Mallow gearing up for 2023 edition of the Munster Maths and Science Fair

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the 11th annual Munster Maths and Science Fair at the GAA Complex in Mallow on Sunday, October 15.

ORGANISERS of the annual Munster Maths and Science Fair have announced the 2023 edition of the event will return to its spiritual home at the Mallow GAA Complex, Carrigoon on Sunday, October 15.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the venue for the Fair, which will run from 11am-4pm, to enjoy the spectacular sights and sounds of the popular free event now in its 11th year.

Once again flaming fireballs, exciting experiments and mind-bending physics will take centre stage at the Fair, which explores the ‘fun side’ of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

An extension of the Mallow Development Partnership’s (MDP) innovative Maths & Science Primary Schools Project the fair was originally established to showcase STEM (related projects to children.

While local schools have continued to form a core component of the fair, with primary and secondary schools from the greater Mallow area showcasing their projects, over the years it has expanded into something far bigger with leaders from industry, research and third level institutes coming on board holding a wide array of engaging and interactive experiments, demonstrations and displays throughout the day.

Returning old favourites will mix with exciting new exhibitors giving visitors the opportunity to experience mind-blowing experiments, amazing demonstrations and displays and cutting-edge presentations.

“The key aim of this entertaining and spectacular events remains, to create an awareness the STEM subjects and how they impact on our everyday living, work and recreation activities,” said an organising committee spokesperson.

They said the wide range of interactive displays will include robotics, 3-D visuals and simulations, gaming platforms communications technology, microscopic exploration and a planetarium offering people an opportunity to “experience visiting the stars.”

“A team of fun enthusiasts will also be on site to take visitors through messy experiments and interesting demonstrations of science shown through simple but amusing games such as tug-of-war, giant windbags, musical straws, windmills and many more enjoyable techniques,” said the spokesperson.

“The Fair will also offer secondary school student a welcome opportunity to meet with professionals from a wide variety of sectors who will be on hand to offer them advice about future careers,” they added.

The Munster Maths and Science Family Fair is organised by the Mallow Development Partnership through its network of volunteers, is sponsored Cork County Council’s Economic Development Fund and generously supported by the Boston-based Irish American Partnership .