Macroom Music Fest turns into weekend event

MACROOM Music Fest has taken on an added dimension in the past week as posters have gone up advertising a three day event, June 23-25. This was probably the plan all along and the posters may have been there since the beginning but they have now been officially noticed. As well as the open air concert featuring Mundy, The Frank & Walters and The Riptide Movement (above) on Saturday, June 24, the weekend will also feature a Band Trail on the Friday as well as a family fun day on the Sunday, June 25. I’m glad that there’s a Band Trail in local hostelries included in the festival line-up on Friday as this will give an aopportunity to local musicians to get in on the act. The family fun day on the Sunday is also a good addition to the programme. It’s shaping up to be a great weekend on the banks of the Sulán.