Lankum on the double at the Cork Opera House

Multi award-winning experimental folk quartet to bring their magical live show to Cork for two eagerly anticipated gigs

Lankum will play the Cork Opera House on May 20 & 24.

FOLLOWING the release of their latest album ‘False Lankum’, award-winning Dublin experimental folk quartet Lankum will take to the stage of the Cork Opera House for two nights on Saturday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 24.

The bands genesis came about at the turn of the century, when brothers Ian and Daragh Lynch formed the band Lynched, performing a mix trad covers and their own music and releasing the 2003 album ‘Where Did We Go Wrong?’

Joined by Cormac Mac Diarmada and Radie Peat, the band continued to mix elements of punk, psychedelia and drone into to their music, releasing the album ‘Cold Old Fire’ in 2014.

After changing their name to Lankum, the band signed to Rough Trade Records releasing two further albums. ‘Between the Earth and Sky in 2017 and ‘The Livelong Day’, with the latter winning 2019 RTÉ Choice Music ‘Album of the Year’ award.

Along the way the band has won a clutch of other accolades including for ‘Best Group’ at the 2018 & 2020 RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, with Radie Peat winning the ‘Best Folk Singer’ category in both years.

The band also won the ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for their track ‘The Granite Gaze’ at the 2018 BBC 2 Folk Awards.

Regarded as being at the vanguard of the Irish folk revival, Lankum have continued to expand the genre into new territory while at the same time maintaining a healthy respect for its origins.

This is very much apparent on ‘False Lankum’, which further expands the bands sonic inventiveness by drawing on traditional airs & experimental sounds to create bold and singular music that transcends its folk roots.

A stunning example of classic song-writing, close vocal harmonies and timeless narratives, the album confirms Lankum’s status as a contemporary folk powerhouse.

Their live shows are a deeply moving collective, with the bands members seamlessly working almost as one, while a wall of amp stacks push the intensity of the show to new levels.

Tickets for Lankum at the Cork Opera House on Saturday, May 20 from twww.corkoperahouse.ie, priced at €25.