Karan Casey set to bring her ‘The Women, We Will Rise’ show to Cork’s Everyman Theatre

CRITICALLY acclaimed Irish singer/songwriter Karan Casey will bring her ‘The Women, We Will Rise’ show to Cork’s Everyman Theatre from Thursday, September 28 as part of the Cork Folk Festival.

A theatrical song cycle asking questions about the women of Ireland, the project progresses the female narrative in the folk tradition, placing women centre stage and sharing through song the experiences of gallant women from Ireland’s past, whilst singing into being a vision for the women of the future.

Foregrounding the experiences and nuances of women’s lives from the revolutionary period, Casey has written songs about her own great grandmother Agnes Ryan, a mother of 12 children and a Cumann na mBan member and other figures from the era, such as Kathleen Clarke from Limerick and Countess Markievicz, as well as addressing women in contemporary Ireland.

Keeping an eye on things, as always, will be he legendary figure from Irish folklore, an Chailleach.

For more details of the show including ticket prices and availability visit www.everymancork.com.