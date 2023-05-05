Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne hosts art exhibition

Some of the works on display at the Tacaois Art Exhibition in Baile Mhúirne's Ionad Cultúrtha.

A LONG time ago my father wrote a poem to open an art exhibiton of the work of the Tacaois art group in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne.

The group is comprised of local retirees and art enthusiasts and was for many years led by local artist Pauline Dodds.

Time passes and the exhibition is still a regular event around this time of year which coincides with the Bealtaine Art Festival for the Aged.

Bernadette Cotter is the artist leading the group which saw their exhibition opened this week in Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loingsigh in Baile Mhúirne.

Entitled ‘Cnuasach’ or ‘collection’, the exhibition was opened by Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí’s Language Development Officer Eibhlín Ní Lionáird whose own parents, Micheál and Mairéad, have been contributing to the exhibition for many years.

The exhibition opening was followed by a concert featuring Cór Ban Chúil Aodha singing Peadar Ó Riada’s musical composition for Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire.