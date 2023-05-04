Generous Cork customers ‘deliveroo’ 27,000 meals to Foodcloud

Deliveroo customers in Cork have helped provide over 27,000 meals to FoodCloud’s charity partners across Ireland since October 2022 as part of the company’s Full Life campaign.

More than 4,000 generous Deliveroo customers in Cork have contributed by rounding-up their in-app food orders by making a donation at check-out, with all proceeds going to FoodCloud helping to provide meals to their network of more than 600 charities and community groups.

The nationwide partnership between Deliveroo and FoodCloud aims to tackle the twin issues of food waste and food insecurity by providing 500,000 meals for people facing food insecurity across the country. For every €1 raised, 3.2 meals will be provided to people facing food insecurity.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, Deliveroo is aiming to save 210 million tonnes of food from going to waste, which will prevent 675 tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere and damaging the environment in the process. With sustainability being a priority at Deliveroo, the company is committed to playing a role in reducing food waste.

Corkonians generosity comes as Deliveroo launches its new worldwide push, which will see the company commit to helping provide four million meals globally through its charity partners in order to help feed people facing food insecurity.

Customers across all 10 international markets will be able to donate via the Deliveroo app, with all proceeds going to charities dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty.