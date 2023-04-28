Experience ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ live in Cork

Cork gig will feature a start to finish run through of the 1973 album and other classic Pink Floyd tracks

Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience will bring their rescheduled ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ show to the Cork Opera House next March.

FOLLOWING the cancellation of their Cork gig in March, tickets for the rescheduled Breathe – The Pink Floyd Experience concert next March will go on sale next week.

Formed in 2015 Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience is Ireland’s premier Pink Floyd tribute show featuring the cream of Irish session musicians.

Its members have previously played with a veritable ‘who’s who’ of the Irish music industry including, Sinead O’Connor, Westlife, Sharon Shannon, Mary Black, Shane McGowan, Imelda May, The Commitments, Donovan and Clannad.

Their ‘Dark Side of the Moon – Live’ show is an explosive more than two-hour homage to arguably one of the greatest albums ever recorded.

The Cork Opera House show will feature a spectacular start to finish run through of the Grammy nominated album that defined the 1970’s in an exciting, not to be missed psychedelic rock trip.

Released in 1973 the album, which has sold an estimated 45 million copies and spent a record 491 weeks on the Billboard chart, explores themes such as conflict, greed, time, death and mental illness, with snippets of interviews from members of Pink Floyd’s road crew featured alongside philosophical quotations.

The album features 10 iconic tracks such as ‘Time’, ‘the Great Gig in the Sky’, ‘Money’ and ‘Us and Them’, which were all staples of Floyd’s live shows.

In addition to a full rendition of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, the ‘Breathe’ show will also include a career spanning celebration of Pink Floyd’s incredible back catalogue, featuring fan favourites from 1967’s debut album ‘Piper at the Gates of Dawn’ right up to 1994’s ‘The Division Bell’.

These will be accompanied by spectacular visuals and lighting, perfectly capturing the mood and atmosphere of a Pink Floyd gig.

Tickets for the Cork Opera house gig on March 2, 2024 will go on general sale on Monday, May 8 from www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Early booking is advised as the gig is expected to sell-out rapidly.