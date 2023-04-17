Excitement building in Cork ahead of ‘Live at the Marquee’ 2023

A limited number of tickets are still available for Rod Stewart’s second night on Wednesday, June 21.

The Waterboys will play Live at the Marquee on Sunday, June 18.

THE 2023 edition of the popular Live at the Marquee festival will kick off on Saturday, May 27 when Joanne McNally bring their award-wining podcast, ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, live to the Docklands venue for three nights.

While the first two dates are sold out, a limited number of tickets are available for the third and final night on Monday, May 29.

The Frames will return to the venue for two nights on June 2 & 3, with support from Ye Vagabonds for the first gig and West Cork band ‘First Class and Coach’ on the second night.

Extra tickets for both gigs will go on sale on Thursday, April 20.

The phenomenon that is Bingo Loco will take over the venue on Sunday, June 4, with Aitch playing the venue on June 7 with support from Antslive.

Comedian Tommy Tiernan will bring his ‘Tomfoolery’ show to the venue on June 8 & 15, with Olly Murs and Bell X1 both set to return to the Marquee stage on June 9 and 10 respectively.

British singer/songwriter Mimi Webb will make her Live at the Marquee debut on Friday, June 16, with the Christy Moore playing there the following night and The Waterboys, with support from David Kitt, the night after that.

On Friday, June 23 Jenny Greene’s dance collaboration with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and conductor Gavin Murphy will return to the Marquee, with special guests Cork’s own Gemma Sugrue, Paul Reid and Jack O’Rourke.

The curtain will come down on this year’s festival the following afternoon with the ‘One Day’, dance music event featuring headline act Sonny Federa along with LF System, Jen Payne & Dave Treacy, with the first act onstage at 3pm.

For ticket availability for Live at the Marquee 2023, which organisers have stressed will be 100% cashless this year (card payments only on site) visit www.ticketmaster.ie.