Duhallow Choral Society perform to full house in Newmarket

Duhallow Choral Society Singers Michael O' Halloran, Newmarket, Billy Roche, Knocknagoshel and Liam Burke, Millstreet

The musical magic of Duhallow Choral Society was in no short supply at the McAuliffe Cultúrlann in Newmarket last weekend as the 60 strong choir delivered a repertoire of mixed classical music to a full house audience.

“The entire proceeds from the concert have been donated to two worthy organisations which greatly benefit the local people of Duhallow and beyond – Cancer Connect and Critical CareChoir,” Choir Manager Brigid Daly said.

The choir presented a cheque for €3,000 to Dan Murphy who is a board member at Cancer Connect, an organisation where volunteers drive people who are receiving treatment to hospitals, a vital, caring and kind service for patients and their families.

Fr Herlihy, a volunteer at Cancer Connect, spoke of the great satisfaction and pleasure in volunteering and urged people in the audience to consider volunteering to drive.

Jess Wright described the vital work that Critical Care provides and a cheque for €3,000 was sent to Critical Emergency Response Rathcoole. “The donation will benefit this emergency service for training of their personnel,” Brigid Daly said.

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy year so far for the Choral Society. On May 9 they attended a special Mass at the Cultúrlann for deceased choir members and their families, concelebrated by Fr Francis Manning, PP Newmarket, Fr John Magner, Kanturk and Deacon James, Kanturk.

Duhallow Choral Society will end their musical year with a concert for The Holy Family School and Charleville CBS Primary School on Tuesday, May 23, at 7.30pm in Charleville Church. Tickets will be available at the door on the night, or from the schools.

The choir wish to sincerely thank all the large audiences who supported them so well during the past year. Training will recommence on Tuesday, September 5, at 7 pm. New members are most welcome. Further information on the Choral Society can be obtained from their website www.duhallowchoralsociety.com or by calling 0876157720