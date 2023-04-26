Don Baker to play Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

THE internationally acclaimed veteran harmonica player, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor Don Baker will play his first Cork show for five years at Cyprus Avenue on Friday, May 5.

Baker, who has just turned 70, boats a career spanning five decades during which time he has recorded and released more than a dozen albums, played countless live solo gigs and shared stages the likes of Tom Jones and Van Morrison.

He has also appeared in numerous films, most notably alongside Daniel Day Lewis in ‘In the Name of the Father’, the acclaimed movie about the Guildford Four.

While being a versatile man of many talents, Don Baker is renowned for his skill on the mouth organ, with none other than U2’s Bono lauding as being “the greatest harmonica player in the world.”

Last year Baker recorded his first ever collection of harmonica instrumentals as recorded by him over a period of 40-years and TG4 broadcast a fascinating documentary of his life through their award-winning Finné series.

However, it is the legendary live performances by this most consummate of performers that have engaged, enchanted and charmed audiences for decades, earning him a deserved place in the pantheon of Irish music greats.

Tickets for Don Baker at Cyprus Avenue from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €25 (plus booking fee).