Cork’s Masters of Tradition Festival unveils exciting line-up of concerts

For more than two decades the festival has been bringing leading trad lights to Bantry

An exciting programme of intimate concerts has been put together for the latest edition of the ‘Masters of Tradition’ Music Festival, which will return to Bantry from August 23-27.

Now in its 21th year, the festival is renowned for journeying into the very heart of traditional Irish music, providing a welcome platform for bringing more subtle elements of the genre to wider audiences.

As ever, the festival will be headlined by its artistic director East Clare fiddle player Martin Hayes, whose distinctive touch and extravagant virtuosity has helped bring traditional Irish music to new levels.

“Inside traditional Irish music is a significant mastery, something that may well go unnoticed at a big outdoor concert or in the corner of a noisy bar,” said Martin.

“This year’s festival will take audiences to the core of the music. We will also encounter many emerging ideas within the tradition, news ways of imagining the past and also ways in which this music can relate with other musical forms,” he added.

Martin will be joined for the opening festival concert on August 23 at the Maritime Hotel by guitarist Conal O’Kane, multi-instrumentalist Brian Donnellan, American singer/songwriter Sam Amidon and Americana folk singer/songwriter and cellist Kate Ellis.

The following evening the atmospheric surroundings of Bantry House will host an evening of vocal performances ranging in style from indie folk to Sean Nós to American Appellation by Scottish duo Scoth, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Ultan O’Brien, Sam Amidon and the Crash Ensemble led by Kate Ellis.

On Friday, August 25 two truly legendary musical families, the O Brian’s and the Begley’s will come together for one unforgettable evening at Bantry House, that will also feature contributions from Christy McNamara (concertina and accordion) and composer & multi-instrumentalist Steve Cooney.

“Mick O’Brien is one of the most highly regarded pipes in tradition music and will be joined by his daughter Ciara who is a violist and fiddle player,” said Martin Hayes.

“Earlier this year the world of traditional music lost the great accordionist and singer Seamus Begley. This powerhouse of music and song, a major carrier of the musical tradition of west Kerry, previously appeared at Masters of Tradition and his family of fine musicians will close the concert with a rousing west Kerry celebration of their father’s life and legacy,” he added.

Friday’s late-night concert at Bantry House will focus on what Martin described as the “ubiquitous but often overlooked’ guitar in traditional music, featuring Steve Cooney, singer/songwriter Luka Bloom and Scottish classical guitarist Laura Snowden.

Steve Cooney will open Saturday evenings Ceolchoirm at Bantry House, which will also see Luka Bloom return to the venue to perform a selection of songs.

“Luka’s performances are both powerful and incredibly subtle,” said Martin.

“He will be followed by a pair of very dynamic musicians, David Munnelly and Mick Conneely, with a spontaneous duet of fiddle and accordion,” he added.

Martin said Saturday’s late night concert will take the audience “into the improvised space between jazz and traditional music driven by the musical imagination of jazz singer Christine Tobin .

“Christine will perform songs with an exciting ensemble of jazz and traditional musicians including fiddler Cora Venus Lunny, pianist Steve Hamilton, uilleann piper David Power and guitarist Phil Robson.

The final curtain of the 2023 festival will come down on Sunday evening at Bantry House with the by now traditional closing concert led by Martin Hayes and featuring some of the gust from this year’s programme.

Throughout the week, there will also be talks and a series of ‘secret concerts’ at unique locations including Whiddy Island, Future Forests in Kealkil, Marino Church, and St Brendan’s School Hall.

For more information about the festival, including ticket prices, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie