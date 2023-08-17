Cork’s Masters of Tradition Festival returning with eclectic programme

Master of Tradition artistic director, Martin Hayes, said the festival ‘will take people to the core of the music, encountering emerging ideas within the tradition’.

AN exciting and eclectic programme of intimate concerts has been put together for the latest edition of the ‘Masters of Tradition’ Music Festival, which will return to Bantry from August 23-27.

Now in its 21st year, the festival is renowned for journeying into the very heart of traditional Irish music, providing a welcome platform for bringing more subtle elements of the genre to wider audiences.

As ever, the festival will be headlined by its artistic director East Clare fiddle player Martin Hayes, whose distinctive touch and extravagant virtuosity has helped bring traditional Irish music to new levels.

“Inside traditional Irish music is a significant mastery, something that may well go unnoticed at a big outdoor concert or in the corner of a noisy bar,” said Martin.

“This year’s festival will take audiences to the core of the music. We will also encounter many emerging ideas within the tradition, news ways of imagining the past and also ways in which this music can relate with other musical forms,” he added.

Martin will be joined for the opening festival concert on Wednesday, August 23 at the Maritime Hotel by guitarist Conal O’Kane, multi-instrumentalist Brian Donnellan, American singer/songwriter Sam Amidon and Americana folk singer/songwriter and cellist Kate Ellis.

Other festival highlights will include a Thursday evening concert amid the atmospheric surroundings of Bantry House featuring vocal performances ranging in style from indie folk to Sean Nós to American Appellation in the company Scottish duo Scoth, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Ultan O’Brien, Sam Amidon and the Crash Ensemble led by Kate Ellis.

Friday’s late-night concert at Bantry House will focus on what Martin described as the “ubiquitous but often overlooked’ guitar in traditional music, featuring Steve Cooney, singer/songwriter Luka Bloom and Scottish classical guitarist Laura Snowden.

Martin said Saturday’s late night concert will take the audience “into the improvised space between jazz and traditional music driven by the musical imagination of jazz singer Christine Tobin .

“Christine will perform songs with an exciting ensemble of jazz and traditional musicians including fiddler Cora Venus Lunny, pianist Steve Hamilton, uilleann piper David Power and guitarist Phil Robson,” said Martin.

“One of the festival’s special secret concerts will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in St Brendan’s Church and to find out who will be performing you will need to come along. Admission will be free but pre-booking is required,” he added.

The final curtain of the 2023 festival will come down on Sunday evening at Bantry House with the by now traditional closing concert led by Martin Hayes and featuring some of the gusts from this year’s programme.

Throughout the week, there will also be talks and other secret concerts at unique locations including Whiddy Island, Future Forests in Kealkil, Marino Church, and St Brendan’s School Hall.

“The very special moments of musical experience are difficult to predict, but they happen at this festival every year and I’m sure that this year will be no different,” said Martin.

For more information about the festival, including ticket prices and availability, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie.