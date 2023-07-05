Cork’s Everyman Sunday Songbook team going back in time to the ‘Fab 50s’

The Sunday Songbook team ‘getting in tune’ ahead of next Sunday’s concert at the Everyman.

THE Sunday Songbook team will ‘swing’ back into action at the Everyman Theatre on Sunday (July 9) with their homage to the ‘Fab 50s’.

It’s 1950s USA and the ‘Luckiest Generation’ is cutting loose during a time of change and cultural revolution.

The old conservative world was fast fading in the rear-view mirror and youngsters were ‘hoppin and a boppin’ to a new beat.

Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly were ruling the airwaves with their new-fangled Rock n’ Roll, bringing excitement, colour and much more.

The Sunday Songbook team of Linda Kenny, Damian Smith, Alan Carney and Alf McCarthy, together with the band of Jimmy Hynes, John McGrath, and Brian Hyland will take the audience on a two-hour journey through the story of that exciting post-war era – inviting them to join the party and sing along to a hit parade of chart-topping songs.

Linda Kenny, who has been a key part of the team since its inception, said she never envisaged the Sunday Songbook series would still be going strong two-decades later.

“We have made so many friends, been touched by the love and kindness and unstinting support not only of those who come to the shows, but of the truly remarkable team at The Everyman,” said Linda. Linda.

She said one of the memorable aspects of the series has been the feedback from audience members.

“The biggest stand-out are those comments that we get from people who have stopped engaging with the world after the passing of a loved one, or after some trauma in their lives. They have found great solace and rejuvenation in the sense of engagement that is generated at our shows through singing, clapping and laughing together,” said Kenny.

Tickets to ‘Boppin at the Drive: The Fab 50s’ at 7.30pm on Sunday from www.everymancork.ie priced at €27.