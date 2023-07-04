Cork’s Ballymaloe Grainstore set to host Seán Keane concert

Internationally acclaimed singer and musician Sean Keane will make a welcome return to the stage of the Ballymaloe Grainstore in Shanagarry on Thursday, July 27.

This will be the fifth time the intimate East Cork venue will host the Galway Native, who will joined on the night by guitarists Pat Coyne and Fergus Feely.

Known for his distinctive sean-nós style voice, Seán Keane was born into a musical family that included his renowned sister Dolores.

Steeped in music from a young age, he grew to musical maturity in an atmosphere where nothing is more important than ‘playing a tune well and singing a song as it should be sung’.

Although heavily influenced by traditional styles and values, Seán Keane cannot be categorised simply as a traditional singer.

Whether the songs are traditional, folk, country or blues, he applies a unique voice and unforgettable individual style to each one.

Songwriter, broadcaster and journalist Shay Healy said of Keane there is a “simple, lucid clarity his singing voice which – like a laser – cuts through the cacophonous clatter and bang of a noisy world”.

“He is a storyteller, whose voice is the sound of everyman. Sometimes he can sound as lonely as an emigrant standing on the prow of a ship taking him away from his native homeland,” said Healy.

“More times he can sound like a cyber survivor, full of strength and valour that provides comfort to those who battle unequally with the hostile emotional landscape of the modern world. Seán Keane is a touchstone of great singing tradition. He is the past, the present and the future,” he added.

Keane is known for having a strong connection to his audience and during lockdown, when it was not possible to tour, he held weekly Facebook Live performances known as the Carragh Sunday Sessions, which whetted the appetite for his return to in-person gigs and festivals with his band.

Keane’s songs such as ‘Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears’, ‘Galway to Graceland’ and ‘Home Away From Home’ are enduringly popular with his many fans and his newer tracks like ‘Paint Me a Picture of Ireland,’ ‘Nature’s Little Symphony’, ‘Don’t Teach Me How to Cry’ and ‘One More Hour’ have become modern standards.

Tickets for Seán Keane at the Ballymaloe Grainstore from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €35.