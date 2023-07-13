Cork writer Cónal Creedon weaves a spider’s web of intrigue in new book

IT’S the Sunday afternoon session at the West Cork Literary Festival and Cork writer Cónal Creedon steps into function room of the Maritime Hotel and begins to talk about his new book, Art Imititating Life Imitating Death, and, without seemingly drawing a breath, speaks non stop for a little more than an hour.

The journey begins in Cork city in the 1970s when Cónal, who has written several books since his days managing the family launderette in the 1980s, was an Inter Cert student in the North Monastery where he first came across the short story by Frank O’Connor, Guests of the Nation.

The story concerned two British soldiers who were being held hostage by the IRA during the War of Independence. The fate of the soldiers depended on whether the British authorities would release Irish volunteers they were holding. In the end, the British soldiers, with whom a real rapport had been built by their captors, were executed.

“Something about that story stopped me in my tracks,” said Cónal, before explaining a bit of the context of Cork and Ireland in the early 1970s, 50 years after the War of Independence and the Civil War had ended.

It was also a time, as he told the gathered fans in the Bantry hotel, when refugees from the troubled North were coming to live in Cork, away from the violence and sectarian strife.

That seemed to people of the time to recall the heady events of 50 years previously when Cork had been the epicentre of conflict for both the War of Independence and the Civil War.

One of the reasons he got into the stories of Frank O’Connor was, back in 1972, Cork had a sense that Dublin was Ireland’s metropolis while Cork was secondary. But then Frank O’Connor’s book, featuring a photograph of a view of Cork from a wall near where Cónal lived, gave him and others of his generation in the city a sense that Cork was important after all.

“To have these photos on the cover of the books meant an awful lot to us,” he said, as there was more than one book in the series featuring Cork scenes.

There was a strong echo of Cork history in the story of ‘Guests of the Nation’, written as it was by Frank O’Connor, a Cork writer and a former Irish Volunteer who had been editing an anti-Treaty newspaper with Erskine Childers in Réidh na nDoirí in the Múscraí Gaeltacht during the Civil War.

A number of British soldiers had been taken captive by the IRA during the War of Independenence and their stories had entered folklore to a certain degree and could have been said to inspire the writing of O’Connor.

A Major Compton Smith was one such British soldier who was captured by the Irish Volunteers.

The story is told that Compton Smith, a veteran of the First World War where he had suffered shell shock, was convalescing in Victoria Barracks in Cork after being ill and he met a nurse and, it appears, a relationship began.

Compton Smith, a married man, left one day by train to Blarney and left word he was going to meet a nurse but he was met off the train by a group of volunteers headed by local IRA commander Frank Busteed.

Major General Strickland in Victoria Barracks was informed that Compton-Smith was being held and that the IRA were seeking the release of four IRA men being held by the British.

In 2012 when he was writing a radio play of ‘Guests of the Nation’ at the request of RTÉ, Cónal was invited by relatives of those involved in the capture and subsequent holding of Compton-Smith to visit some of the places in the Donoughmore area where Compton-Smith had been held by his captors before his eventual execution.

One of these houses, now derelict and decrepit, stood on a slope overlooking a view which stretched in one direction towards the city and in another towards north Kerry.

As he spoke in Bantry, he described how Donoughmore was a spider’s web of roads, with no real centre to the place, in which one would easily become lost.

In his telling of these stories, Cónal took many tangents from the main route but always returned to the central element of the story.

At one instance during Compton-Smith’s captivity, he asked to write home to his wife in England, and the request was granted. He told his wife that he had been captured while on a painting outing. Later, after his execution, his wife wrote to Michael Collins to seek the retrieval of his remains and one of the pointed questions, she asked in the letter was whether he was carrying painting equipment when he was captured.

The story of another captive British soldier, told in the book’, was that of a General Lucas who was captured while out fishing with other British Army officers on the Bride River. A shootout followed in which one of the others was wounded and the decision was taken to take just the General.

It proved to be an expensive decision on the part of the IRA. He invoked a convention which suggested that captured officers were entitled to a bottle of whiskey a day - which his captors were happy to share with the General. He was also an adept card player and would regularly clean out his opponents and, on another occasion, as he had been captured while fishing, he was clad in fishing attire. The IRA decided to buy him a suit which would make his moving about from safe house to safe house less obvious and cumbersome. He would write home to his wife also and asked for a return address so she could send him post. He was told to give the address ‘General Lucas, C/O the IRA’. The correspondence reached him. After a while, the decision was taken to allow the General to escape. He absconded and when he got the opportunity to return to uniform, he returned the suit to ‘The Sinn Féiners or the IRA courtesy of General Lucas’.

Art Imitating Life Imitating Death contains the lecture given by Cónal Creedon arising out of the radio play he wrote of the ‘Guests of the Nation’.

All in all, it’s a fascinating spider’s web of intrigue and mystery which shines a light on an aspect of our history which has been mostly hidden or, at least unexplored. This makes the book a treasure. Art Imitating Life Imitating Death is published by Irishtown Press and is available in all good bookshops.