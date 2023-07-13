Cork wildlife park, Fota Island, marks a milestone birthday

Popular Wildlife Park celebrated its 40th birthday recently

“IF I could talk to the animals, just imagine it, chattin’ with a chimp in chimpanzee” is a well known ditty from the film Dr. Dolittle.

Indeed when The Corkman visited Fota Wildlife Park recently, there was chat in abundance and a magic atmosphere with monkey’s chattering, lions roaring, seals barking and birds chirping as the 108 species of residents each contributed to the fanfare.

The hugely popular Wildlife Park recently celebrated a landmark 40th Birthday.

Since it first opened in1983, the park has grown from 73 to 100 acres and expanded its animal kingdom from 59 species to 108. Statistics indicate that in the 40 year period, approximately 12 million people have visited the park and also generated €70 annually to the local economy.

Fota was the home of the Smith Barry family for almost 800 years until UCC acquired it in 1975. Terry Murphy who was Director of Dublin Zoo at the time proposed the idea of establishing a Wildlife Park in Ireland and Professor Raftery immediately proposed Fota as a possible location.

Over the past four decades, Fota Wildlife Park has donated €4 million to Irish and international conservation programmes and has over seen the births of hundreds of endangered species including 240 cheetahs, 72 Rothschild’s giraffes and 60 European bison.

Over the last 40 years, 7914 different animals have called Fota Wildlife Park their home, some for a short term and some for their entire life. This does not include the 7,500 Natterjack toadlets that were released into the wild in Kerry.

In 1983, the Rothschild’s giraffe along with the zebra and cheetah were some of the first species of animals to come to Fota Wildlife Park and it is very poignant as Fota celebrates its 40th anniversary, that the birth of a baby Rothschild’s giraffe has been announced.

The totally cute and endearing female giraffe was born on the 30th April to mother Clodagh and father Ferdie. The new baby can trace her lineage in Cork back to 1982 when her great, great grandmother Frisky came to Fota Wildlife Park from Southampton Zoo in England.

Sean McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park said:

“When I first joined Fota Wildlife Park over 40 years ago, I never imagined that some of the most iconic species that I had the privilege of working with, such as nature’s giants’ the giraffe, or the world’s fastest, the cheetah, would be threatened with extinction.”

“I am delighted to celebrate Fota at 40 and highlight the real and great successes we have here in terms of breeding endangered animals such as the Rothschild’s giraffe.”

“We hope that Fota at 40, and, this baby giraffe, will serve as a symbol of our commitment to the conservation of future species. At Fota at 40, we place education, conservation, and research at the forefront of our endeavours, firmly cementing their importance in our collective mission”

“During the next 40 years we will expand on our collaborative native species projects already started, helping to save and reverse the decline of Ireland’s emblematic species such as the Corncrake, the Curlew and the Natterjack toad in conjunction with partners and stakeholders such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service, farmers and landowners as it is only by all of us working together that we have a chance of saving the natural world around us” Mr. McKeown said.

The landmark 40th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the summer with a line up of wildlife talks, live events, and educational themed weekends. Readers can visit www.fotawildlife.ie for further information