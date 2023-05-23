Cork star Siobhan McSweeney win at British Academy of Film and Television awards is realisation of childhood dream

Cork actor Siobhán McSweeney is to play to role of Winnie in Samuel Beckett's 'Happy Days' which will be staged in Cork's Opera House next month.

Siobhán McSweeney vowed to enjoy every moment of her nomination and writing the speech in which she mentioned her mother was part of that.

CORK actor Siobhán McSweeney is enjoying ‘Happy Days’ at present following her win at the British Academy of Film and Television awards (BAFTA) ceremony last week and her upcoming starring role in Samuel Beckett’s landmark one woman show.

Speaking to RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, the Aherla born actress, who won her BAFTA for her performances as the iconic Sister Michael in the Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls, said she was surprised when her name was called out so early at the awards ceremony in London last week.

"Everyone has just been so wonderful since it’s happened,” said Siobhán, who has strong links to Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, following her win in the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. “I will be honest with you - it was very apparent that I was bewildered, I didn’t think that catergory wouldn’t be up so soon, I certainly didn’t think it would be the first one announced.

"My mind went blank, I genuinely didn’t expect to win, I wanted to win, you always want to win these things and a BAFTA is something, when you’re a small girl wanting to be an actor that you make up your speeches speaking in front of the mirror in the bathroom.”

She told the RTÉ presenter that she particularly treasured the BAFTA as it was an award which was judged by her acting peers. “It feels like there was a bit of authenticity – maybe I’m blowing it out of proportion – but it was the one I wanted.”

The previous week the Cork actor had been in the running for an Irish Film and Television Academy Award but lost out to Sharon Horgan. Siobhán had been shortlisted for her role in the Graham Norton penned TV drama, Holding, while Sharon Horgan won for her role part in the Apple series, Bad Sisters.

In her acceptance speech, Siobhán referred to her mother who, while ill on her death bed in the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, had implored her to consider being a teacher such as her concern about the precarious nature of the acting profession.

"Part of the enjoyment is writing the speech, l knew what I would be saying and I knew I would be mentioning my mother,” said Siobhán who added that she had also wanted to mention her late father and aunt who had also died subsequently.

"For my Mom especially, because my Dad got to see some of my success with Derry Girls but my Mom never got to see anything and she worried dreadfully and quite understandably so as her daughter was going into an industry which was inherently foolish.

"Even on her death bed, she was saying ‘would you not consider doing the H-Dip?

"It’s a typical Irish Mammy response – you often hear them saying they want their children to be happy but what they’re really saying is they want them to be safe and embarking on a career in acting is certainly not the safe route and neither of us expected me to be as lucky as I have been.”

She said that she had treated acting as a hobby when she was younger. She had joined Graffiti Youth Theatre in Cork and when she was in university she also pursued it as a hobby. “It was never anything that I thought I could make a living out of,” she said.

She had worked for ten or 15 years in theatre before landing the part of Sister Michael in Derry Girls.

"When I wanted to be an actor it was always the stage I wanted to do, it was always the light bulbs around the mirror, the smell of the grease paint, the roar of the crowd – that’s always what I thought acting would be – I had no interest at all in camera work.

"The first thing I did out of drama school was in the Everyman Theatre in Cork which is why it’s so wonderful to come back with Happy Days to the Opera House, to come back home.

"I’ve worked all over the UK and Ireland, theatre is my bread and butter, there’s nothing to compare with it.”

Looking forward to her role as Winnie in Happy Days, which is described as ‘almost a one person show’, she said it was a ‘very physically demanding role’ which she had previously played for just one live streaming night during the Covid lockdown in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

“It was a bizarre experience – it took around 20 minutes for my hands to unfurl from beneath the mound from where they had been gripping to a wooden structure during the performance.

"Even though you’re remaining still, there’s a level of tension and a level of concentration that makes it quite physically demanding.

"It’s sort of the opposite of what I’m doing at the moment in ‘Dancing At Lughnasa’ in London’s Olivier Theatre, which is leaping around the Olivier stage, one of the largest in Europe, and dancing around to the ‘Mason’s Apron’.”

‘Happy Days’ is to be presented in Cork’s Opera House as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, commencing on June 14 and running until June 17. After that it will move to Dublin.

Going back to her role as Sister Michael, Siobhán said that once she read the scripts for the series, she knew it was very funny, ‘the funniest since Lisa McGee’s previous scripted series London Irish which she and others had thought would be a huge hit. While it received critical acclaim, it didn’t reach the popular heights of Derry Girls.

"You can never telll,” said Siobhán.

The last episode of Derry Girls focused on referendum held in Northern Ireland (at the same time as a referendum in the Republic of Ireland on removing Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution to facilitate the changes proposed in the Agreement.

"When the script came in I bawled my eyes out – that episode is a very special thing.

"I think the public service it has done is to remind people of that time and how far we’ve come from that time and what is at stake and what was fought for is a very potent thing.

"I think that my particular taste and philosophy would run to the idea that comedy is where we explore these things, that, actually, it’s comedy that’s needed to explore the big huge human life events.”

She referred to her own bereavements and those of others and how comedy got her through. “Each time it’s been comedy that got me through – it’s a very human thing to try and laugh and to try and make other people laugh, it speaks to our resilience than any sort of clutching at a skull and staring out a window.”