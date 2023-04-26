Cork singer Bríd O’Riordan reaches back through ages for CD

Brid O'Riordan on stage with Síle Ní Dhubhghaill (keyboard), Jim Murray (guitar) and Dan O'Callaghan (uileann pipes) at the launch of her CD in the Mills Inn, Baile Mhúirne, on Friday.

THE untimely death of her sister Noreen was to the fore in the mind of Bríd Ó Riordan as she launched the first single from her new album at an event in the Mills Inn in Baile Mhúirne at the weekend.

Her haunting version of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí anthem, Mo Ghile Mear, which she first sang as the remains of her sister were carried out of the church in Cill na Martra at her funeral, is the single launched at Saturday night’s event in the Mills.

Mo Ghile Mear is one of several songs with strong local Múscraí links to feature on Bríd’s album which is also available, Scathán Mo Shaoil/A Mirror of My Life.

Bríd’s family has a rich musical heritage in Múscraí - her mother Bridie was very musical and her people before her came from Baile Mhúirne, the O’Connells from Na hUlláin. John O’Connell and Nora ‘Narrie’ Ní Chonaill O’Connell were famous singers. Narrie is supposed to have never sung the same song twice.

One of the songs which features on the album is a Gaeltacht Mhúscraí version of ‘Ar Éirinn Ní Neosfainn Cé hÍ’, a song which was collected by folklore collector and poet Proinsias Ó Ceallaigh from Narrie in the 1930s.

“I was approached by Proinsias’s sons, Micí and Peadar, who told me about this and they showed me the copy book in which it was taken down in beautiful old Irish script by their father and I had to include in in the album,” she said.

Bríd recalled getting many songs from her mother as they worked together in the kitchen at home and she had plenty of opportunities to practice her singing as she, along with her sisters, were called to sing at family events, stations and the like. There was always the obligatory post-mortem following each performance, which inevitably led to more lessons. These lessons were given while she helped her mother bake brown soda bread.

“I absolutely loved this time because this was when I felt closest to her,” she said. “Singing and playing traditional musical instruments has been part of my family with the past four generations.

“I feel privilegedthat my passed on the skills of traditional singing to me.”

Her participation in an Irish language class a number of years ago helped put her on the road to thinking even more about her singing and she’s also a fully qualified tour guide who teaches Irish songs to the tourists who she guides around the Ring of Kerry!

“There is a richness to Irish history, language, music and traditions; these are things that are close to my heart and are my passion,” she said.

“These are the things that led me to produce my current album, where I present a selection of songs that have meaning to me, that shaped my life and that I hope will bring happiness to yours.”

The album is available locally and at www.bridoriordan.com.