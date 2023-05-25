Cork punk poet Wasps vs Humans to showcase tracks from new EP at city gig

CORK punk poet Wasps vs Humans (aka Carl Plover) will hold a special pre-release performance of his new EP ‘Hit’ at the Corner House on Cork’s Coberg Street next Wednesday evening (May 31) at 7pm.

Known for his energetic and uncompromising live performances, Wasps vs Humans has shared stages with such lyrical luminaries as John Cooper Clarke, Christy Moore, Scroobius Pip, Whipping Boy and the The Fall.

A sonic assault on the senses ‘Hit’, which will be officially launched on June 9 through the Wasps vs Humans Bandcamp page , is a 4-track EP, devoid of guitars and keyboards and featuring a cacophony of drums, vocals, driving beats and slammed words.

In typical fashion, nothing is out of bounds with ‘Wasps’ casing an acerbic eye over topics including celebrity presidents, consumerism and fame.

The EP also includes a drum and vocal version of The Fall’s ‘Rowch Rumble’ and ‘Five Stars’ in collaboration with F.O.W.L (Fat. Old. White. Lad).

His life sets are a cacophony of drums, spoken word and beats as he rants about an eclectic mix of topics ranging from celebrity culture to cheap meat to inner city violence.

In addition to publishing two novels and a poetry collection, Wasps vs Humans is also one half of acclaimed comedy duo The Princess and the Punk.

As a musician Plover has released an album and single with 80’s Avant Garde band 4,000,000 Telephones, which gained critical acclaim in the UK national press and made the play list for BBC radio one John Peel show.