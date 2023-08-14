Cork Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy odds on to be guest on first Patrick Kielty Late Late Show
Odds of 6/1 are also being offered on an appearance by the late Sinéad O’Connor
Hotly tipped for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer, the Cork actor Cillian Murphy is also odds on favourite to be a guest on the sofa when Patrick Kielty hosts the Late Late Show for the first time on September 15.
One sure sign the Summer is nearing its end, the return of the Late Late Show for its 51st season is coming with added spice this Autumn given the departure of the previous host in May and the subsequent controversy surrounding payments not declared as part of his official RTÉ salary later in the Summer.
The announcement that Patrick Kielty, the Co. Down born comedian and actor, was to take over the role occupied by Ryan Tubridy and, prior to him, by Pat Kenny and Gay Byrne and an assortment of occasional hosts, was overshadowed by the controversy over the payments to Mr. Tubridy. This controversy led to a series of hearings before Dáil committees and a number of investigations are still ongoing.
The betting appears to be well underway to see who will be among the first guests on Patrick Kielty’s sofa when he takes over in September and, as well as the Cork born Oppenheimer and Wind Shakes The Barley star, odds are also being offered by Boyle Sports on Jamie Dornan, a fellow Down native, Christy Moore and Saoirse Ronan taking a seat on the couch.
Cork sporting legend Roy Keane is a 4/1 shot, odds buoyed no doubt by his stellar performance when he was a guest on Tommy Tiernan’s Saturday night chat show earlier this year and his recent appearance on a Manchester United advertisement for their new strip. The Cork man famously parted company with United in 2005 after a dispute with then manager Alex Ferguson.
Bizarrely, odds of 6/1 are being offered for an appearance by the late Sinéad O’Connor on the show.
Ryder Cup preparations for golfer Rory McIlroy mean he is out at 12/1 to be teed up for the opener, although a northern affair could yet be on the cards with actors Jamie Dornan (5/4) and Liam Neeson (4/1) both fancied to feature in the first line-up.
Another iconic performance from Christy Moore could provide the musical backdrop if odds of 5/2 are anything to go by, while the likes of
Saoirse Ronan (5/2) and Katie Taylor (4/1) are also in the frame to help launch the post-Tubridy era.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Paddy Kielty’s first guests may well be kept under wraps until the last minute, but speculation is rife already and with Cillian Murphy and Roy Keane among the favourites, we’re anticipating a box office line-up.”
The odds being quoted by Boyle Sports to appear in person as a guest on Patrick Kielty's first Late Late Show are as follows:
5/4 Jamie Dornan
5/4 Cillian Murphy
5/2 Saoirse Ronan
5/2 Christy Moore
3/1 Daniel O'Donnell
4/1 Roy Keane
4/1 Katie Taylor
4/1 Liam Neeson
5/1 Sir Alex Ferguson
5/1 Shane Magowan
5/1 Barry Keoghan
5/1 Colin Farrell
6/1 Sinead O'Connor
6/1 Niall Horan
6/1 Mary Lou McDonald
6/1 Paul Mescal
6/1 Michael D Higgins
6/1 Leo Varadkar
10/1 Bono
10/1 Ryan Tubridy
12/1 Rory McIlroy
12/1 Leona Maguire
12/1 Bertie Ahern
16/1 Ed Sheeran
16/1 Liam Gallagher
20/1 Conor McGregor
25/1 Adele
25/1 Harry Styles
25/1 Cat Deeley
50/1 Taylor Swift
50/1 Tony Blair
100/1 Prince Harry
100/1 Boris Johnson
100/1 Hillary Clinton
100/1 Cristiano Ronaldo
200/1 Phillip Schofield
200/1 Meghan Markle
200/1 Kim Kardashian