Cork Noir thriller writer Tadhg Coakley pens second instalment of detective series
Mallow born Cork writer Tadhg Coakley talks to Concubhar Ó Liatháin about his newly Released thriller, Before HE Kills again, and says that crime writing in the Rebel county is experiencing a resurgence
Concubhar Ó LiatháinCorkman
Cork has been put in a state of fear. A smuggling ring has been detected in west Cork and at least two henchmen have been murdered. In the city, a number of women have been attacked and killed.