Cork International Choral Festival to hit the high notes

Up to 5,000 performers from across the globe to take part

Chamber Choir Ireland will be among the groups performing during the festival.

ONE of the most prestigious festivals of its kind in Europe, the Cork International Choral Festival will return to venues across the city and county for five days from Wednesday, April 26.

Established in 1954, the event is Cork’s longest running festival, over the years becoming a dynamic force behind the development and popularity of choral music, not just in Cork but right across the entire country.

The festival’s global appeal is underscored by the fact that it brings upwards of 5,000 performers from across Europe, North America and Africa and 50,000 visitors from across the globe to Cork each year.

Over the course of the festival choirs will participate in gala performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public performances in more than 90 venues.

These will include Cork City Hall, St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Emmet Place, Triskel Christchurch, North Cathedral, The Goldie Chapel at Nano Nagle Place and the Freemason’s Hall.

The opening concert will 300 members of the Irish Youth Choir and Cork Children’s Choir take to the stage of the City Hall for a two-part concert under acclaimed conductor Bernie Sherlock and artistic director Peter Stobart.

Another festival highlight will be the annual ‘Big Sing’ at Cork City Hall on April 29, which invites singers of all ages to become part of the largest choir of the festival.

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral will reverberate to the sound of Chamber Choir Ireland under guest conductor Sofi Jeannin, who will give the premier performance of the winning composition of the 2023 Seán Ó Riada composition competition which is titled Draíocht na Farraige and by Mayo born composer Laura Heneghan.

This concert will bring together contemporary works by Irish and French composers and the concert will explore the theme of peace through texts ranging from sanskrit to scripture and some of the greatest poets and writers spanning the centuries.

The festival will also include the hotly contested annual Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choir’s competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes.

Other festival highlights will include the Ireland’s Choir of the Year competition, the Choral Trails featuring 24 events across and the return of the Fringe Choral Festival at venues in Cobh including the iconic St Colman’s Cathedral and the Cobh Heritage Centre.

To see the full festival programme and for ticket information www.corkchoral.ie.