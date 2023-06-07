Cork gearing up for the welcome return of Joy in the Park

The Frank and Walters will be one of the headline acts at ‘Joy in the Park 2023’.

THE normally sedate Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork will be transformed into a joyous and quirky celebration of life for the return of a very special event taking place there on Sunday, July 23.

The second edition of ‘Joy in the Park’ will bring community and voluntary groups from across Cork together for the free event aimed at highlighting the importance of minding our mental health, well-being and ‘finding our joy’.

Visitors to the park on the day will be able to revel in a colourful and exciting array of different events for adults and children, with an eclectic mix of music, spoken word, storytelling, children’s entertainment, circus, workshops, wellness activities alongside a delicious food market.

As with last year’s inaugural event, live music will feature heavily across the day, with a stellar line up of headline acts including John Spillane, indie darlings The Frank and Walters, Cork’s own soul queen Karen Underwood and her band, award-winning folk artist Aoife Scott and ska favourites Pontious Pilate and the Naildrivers.

The Mad Hatters tent will feature some of Cork’s finest grassroots artists including Elly O’Keeffe Hank Wedel, Victoria Keating & Aine O’Gorman, Leah Sohotra & Martin Leahy, Alan Tobin & Justin Grounds and Clare O’Mahony.

The Joy Sylvie Stage will host a mix of spoken word and hip-hop with acts yet to be announced.

Families will be spoilt for choice with a full programme of entertainment throughout the afternoon including the return of the Cork Circus Factory performing their spectacular shows, as well as giving audiences the opportunity to try out some circus tricks through their afternoon of workshops.

This year also welcomes Circus Fanzini’s Professor Plunger, the infamous comedy clown guaranteed to cause outbursts of laughter, whilst characters of the Eccentric Hatter’s Crew go walkabout, keen to meet & greet anyone who cares to say hello.

Other activities throughout the afternoon will include arts & crafts, giant outdoor games, Kinderama’s movement for kids under 6 and mediation for all ages with Kelsang Drolma.

The Couch Sessions in association with Minding Creative Minds, Ireland’s first 24/7 (32 county and Irish overseas) wellbeing support programme for the entire Irish creative sector, will present a mental health panel and an introduction to their mentoring services.

‘Joy in the Park’ is the brainchild of Cork resident Linda Plover, who decided to organise the event following a devastating family tragedy.

“In 2021 we lost my stepdaughter Joy who lived in Birmingham but loved coming to Cork on her regular trips. She really was a everything that her name represented – anyone who met her instantly fell in love with her warmth, kindness and sense of fun,” said Linda.

“Joy in the Park is not intended to be a memorial to Joy – rather a celebration of life. Joy loved music , the arts and having a fun time, so much of what will be happening on the day will reflect her vibrant personality. It is her legacy,” she added.

Linda said it would also be an opportunity to remind people to take care of their mental health and wellbeing, with many voluntary, community and statutory health groups backing the event and having a presence in the park across the day.

“One thing that really struck me while organising ‘Joy in the Park’ was the sheer number of supports that are out there for people experiencing mental health issues. However, a stigma also exists around the issue, which can often prevent people seeking the help and assistance they need,” said Linda.

“Joy in the park is about balancing a sense of fun with an awareness of mental health issues, removing that stigma and creating a space where people can access the support and information they need in non-judgemental and comfortable surroundings. Essentially, is about each of us finding our own joy” she added.

‘Joy In The Park’ is a free event and open to the public from 11am until 6pm on Sunday, July 23.

For more information and to see the full programme of activities on the day visit www.joyinthepark.com