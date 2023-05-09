Cork Gaeltacht village gripped by musical fever before ‘An Tuairín Dubh’ premiere

The RIC and Auxiliaries who are particpating in An Tuairin Dubh.

The RIC and Auxiliaries who are particpating in An Tuairin Dubh.

A scene from An Tuairin Dubh which gets its world premiere in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh on Thursday.

FROM the west end of London to the west end of the Múscraí Gaeltacht. The village and community of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh is this week gripped by the drama of a world premiere of a new musical which is to be staged in the local hall this week.

‘An Tuairín Dubh’ - penned by local school principal Seán Óg Ó Duinnín, and experienced musical producers Alan Kiely and Kevin Connolly - involves a cast and crew of more than fifty people from Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Baile Mhúirne and Cúil Aodha with some coming from as far afield as Carriganima to the weekly rehearsals which have been ongoing since January.

According to Seán Óg, who has starred in a number of previous Kiely/Connolly productions including Sir Henry and Shame The Devil which was produced last year in Coachford, he wondered if there was a possibility a similar musical could be produced in Irish and Alan Kiely, sure, just find the story.

The story concerns Criostóir Ó Luasa, an IRA volunteer, who was a frequent visitor to the home of Mag and John Twomey in Tuairin Dubh before the War of Independence. He came there while on the run and was killed by the British forces in Novemb er 1920.

While the story is essentially a sad one, the musical contains a great deal of light touchs and new musical numbers to ensure the tale lilts from scene to scene.

It’s been supported by Ealaín na Gaeltachta and Plean Teanga Mhúscraí and its entire six night run of 1200 tickets has already been sold out!