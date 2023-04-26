Cork Gaeltacht stars to shine at RTÉ RnaG 50th jubilee concert

Diarmuid Ó Meachair will be performing along with his siblings and father at the 'Oíche san Abbey' concert.

Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly will be performing on the night. Photo: Con Kelleher.

SOME of Munster’s most exceptional singers and musicians will take to the stage in Baile Mhúirne’s Abbey Hotel on Friday to particpate in a concert to celebrate 50 years of broadcasting by RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta.

The golden jubilee event in the Múscraí Gaeltacht is part of a year of celebrations which got underway in 2022, fifty years since the station was founded on Easter Sunday in Conamara.

On that occasion Cór Chúil Aodha led by Peadar Ó Riada were on hand to particpate in a Mass to launch the station - and they will be bringing the curtain down on Friday’s event also.

There will be two other award-winning choirs in the line up for Friday’s event as Cór Fear na nDéise, from the Waterford Gaeltacht, and Cór Ban Chúil Aodha will also be performing.

The line-up also includes singers Máire Ní Chéileachair, Anne Mulqueen, Seán Ó Sé, Páidí Mhárthain Mac Gearailt and Mossie Ó Scanláin.

The line-up for Friday’s event also includes some brilliant musical groups including the legendary Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly, with Caoimhe and Eimear Flannery from Rockchapel, Muintir Mheachair from Cúil Aodha and Craobh Lactaín Naofa CCÉ Cill na Martra.

From across the County bounds comes Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and friends, Máire Breathnach and her son Ruairí, Aoife and Deirdre Granville, and Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich, Eoin Ó Beaglaoich, Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine and Kyle McAuley while Carthach and Macdara Ó Faoláin will be there from Gaeltacht na nDéise.

According to Dara Ó Cinnéide, the regional manager/bainisteoir reigiúnda for RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta in Munster, this event – which gets underway at 7pm and will be broadcast live on RnaG – is an opportunity for the station to thank its listeners and supporters.

“This concert is an opportunity to thank the loyal community of Raidió na Gaeltachta listeners who have supported us over the last fifty years,” Mr Ó Cinnéide said.

“The evening’s entertainment will showcase the wealth of talent in the Gaeltacht communities across Munster, and we hope that this event will be a source of pride in our culture and heritage.”

The concert will also feature a scene from the upcoming new musical Tuairín Dubh by the community of Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh, which tells the story of the War of Independence.

The children of Cúil Aodha National School will be taking part and poetry from Dámhscoil Mhúscraí will also feature.